I speak to skin experts on the daily. Here are 6 products I’d never use.

Most people find skincare to be a very, very noisy and confusing place. And it IS. Gosh. It really is. There's so many brands, so many products and so many long confusing science-y sounding ingredients - terrifying stuff.

And look, I'm the first person to jump on a hyped up new product with some big fat claims and swanky packaging. Cause part of my job is finding out what's worth the fuss and attempting to cut through the confusion.

BUT - it's not easy. In fact, it's actually quite hard to make sense of all the conflicting information out there.

Lucky for me, I have a big ol' bag of experts who I regularly turn to for advice. And I know I can always rely on them for a no BS approach - because it's what they do for a living.

And while these experts always have a selection of tried-and-true products that can benefit every face with skin, they also have a lengthy list of products and ingredients they wish people would ditch from their routines. Like, for good.

Now, listen here. Just for the record, I hate it when people shame you for your skincare choices - so, this is not what this is. Kay? As always, you do you, etc. etc.

But, that being said, here's a list of all the products skin experts always tell me to avoid.

1. Face wipes.

Do I have a packet of these kicking around in the cupboard for when I come home after too many fun juices? Sure. Would I use them on the daily? Nah.

Y'see, facial wipes are utter poo for your skin. No, really! Not kidding. I wrote a whole thing about it here.

If you're not bothered to click into it (umm... I'm fine. No, really), basically your skin enjoys face wipes just as much as a swift kick. The chemicals in facial wipes are harsh AF on your skin and can cause micro-tears (sad!), as well as pushing makeup and debris deeper into your pores. God bless. So thoughtful.

To top it off, they're super Not Great for the environment. Like, they're terrible. So instead of using facial wipes, I opt for a gentle, hard working cleanser. One that's on the g-damn job.

I like CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, $19.99 and La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser, $23.99. If I've gone hard on the makeup front and need a bit of back-up, I'll use Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.97, with some disposable cleansing pads.

2. Eye creams.

I use eye creams every now and then. Especially if a fancy one lands on my desk. But here's the thing - they aren't really all that necessary.

Gasp!

That's because a serum or moisturiser will usually do for your eyes what it does for the rest of your face - hydrate and protect.

Skin experts say there's nothing really miraculous about that teeny tiny pot of cream that set you back approximately too much money - it's just something we've been told we need to buy.

Instead, I just pat my facial active skincare and moisturisers around the eye area (not too close - obvs).

3. Toners.

If you're anything like me, you've probably been following the 'cleanse, tone, moisturise' thing since you were like 15. Yeah? But turns out most of us should drop the whole toning things from our routines.

Skin experts say toners can actually do more harm to your skin than good. Which is... not ideal.

That's because they usually contain alcohol and other drying ingredients that can cause irritation and mess with the skin's barrier.

What's more, most toners are used to balance the skin's pH level, but most cleansers on the market are already packed with ingredients that will do this - so, yeah.

It took me a while to let it go, but I've skipped this step and honestly my sensitive skin feels better for it.

4. Cleansing brushes.

While they sound like an absolute dream for anyone with clogged pores or oily skin, I've found that most experts will advise against using cleansing brushes every day at home.

Why? Well, apparently the abrasive scrubbing and vibrations that come with some cleansing brushes can be bad for your skin in the long run. While they can be beneficial when used now and again (like when you have a facial), daily use is way too abrasive.

Turns out wiping your face with a muslin cloth is all you really need - which is great, cause cheaper. You can grab 'em from Kmart, $6 (for two) or Go-To, $15 (for three).

5. Face scrubs.

Turns out most of us have been absolutely pounding our skin barrier with physical scrubs, literally giving ourselves long-term sensitivity.

FKN WHOOPS. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to most skin experts, physical exfoliants are actually completely unnecessary - even more so if you have sensitive skin (me).

They temporarily smooth the skin by removing the dead upper layer (which naturally sloughs away on its own), and while it might feel all good and squeaky clean, it can really mess up your skin.

Experts say that physical exfoliants, particularly if used too often, can really disrupt your skin barrier, leading to irritation, sensitivity and all that other bad stuff.

And while we're all about the quest for glowy skin, there are better ways to go about it (aka supporting your skin's precious barrier with nourishing moisturisers!).

6. Pore strips.

These were my absolute staple when I was a teenager. Used like a pack a week. And boy was it satisfying tearing out the dirt and oil (it was).

But sadly, they aren't the solution to your blackhead problems, and experts say that tearing an adhesive strip off your skin on the regular could cause skin trauma, such as broken capillaries and pigmentation. Like, I knew it probably wasn't great - but, damn.

So, instead of using these guys, I try reaching for skincare products formulated with active ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, and niacinamide. Not only do these kinds of ingredients get rid of blackheads, but they stop them from coming back too.

Do you use any of the above products? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

