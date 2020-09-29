We often talk about red flags in relationships and the major warning signs we should look out for. But we rarely speak about the things we should actually look for in another person, particularly if that person is a friend.

These green flags let you know that the person is someone who will have your back and be there if you're feeling down and need someone to send you funny TikTok videos or rant to a three o'clock in the morning.

And considering how crazy 2020 has been, we could all do having those kinds of people in our lives.

So it's not hard to see why Reddit user TheGingerGlasses created a thread asking people to share green flags of a true friendship.

The answers ranged from wholesome response like someone who texts you first and is honest with you to someone who will help you bury a body... and not ask any questions. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So to find out some other telltale signs of a good friend (or help you be a better one yourself), we asked the Mamamia community to share their friendship green flags.

Here's what they said.

1. "They make you accountable and pull you up when you’re being a douche!"

2. "It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since you saw them last, things feel the same when you catch up. Still warm and familiar and there’s no guilt."

3. "If they don't always agree with you, and they make you question your assumptions but don't judge you through it."

4. "If you leave any interaction with them feeling better about yourself."

5. "When they ask how you are, and genuinely want to hear your honest response. Making the conversation about you, rather than themselves is always a massive green flag!"

6. "Someone who celebrates your wins without caveats."

7. "If they just sit with you through painful periods of time."

8. "Checking in on you if they know you’ve been having a tough time, even if it’s just by sending a love heart emoji."

9. "When they have your back and can be honest with you, no matter what. And in return... you listen!"

10. "You can wear pajamas to their house at anytime of the day and they don’t question it."

11. "If they recommend that you watch Fleabag."

12. "Thoughtfulness beyond birthdays like remembering job interviews and anniversaries of loved ones deaths."

13. "When they tag along for boring errands! Either on the phone or in person. Always appreciate someone who just wants to be around you, even if it's not an 'exciting' activity."

14. "They bring you meals when you have a newborn. They do your dishes and fold your washing without saying a word. They do the little things that make a world of difference."

15. "When they’re car pulls up unexpectedly and you don’t feel panicked over the state of your house. Conversely, when you know you could pull up at their place unexpectedly and know they won’t mind!"

Do you have any friendship green flags? Let us know in the comments below.

