Aussie online retailer Showpo has realised weddings are bloody expensive.

They’re not wrong. In 2019, the average couple is investing $31, 368 (!) on their wedding, The Easy Weddings Survey reports. Oh, and buying your wedding dress? Yeah, that’ll cost you around 10 per cent of that budget…Which for the ‘average’ bride is $2,500.

Side note – we asked the people how much money they think is acceptable to spend on a wedding dress and the answers might surprise you. Post continues after video.

So, in the spirit of spending your hard-earned cash on the fun wedding things (like good food, booze and a DJ that’ll play all the tunes), Showpo founder and CEO Jane Lu decided to launch Showpo’s first ever Bridal Collection.

The Showpo Bridal Collection will be available to purchase online from 10am on Thursday May 29 and is all about making it easier and more affordable for brides to plan their dream wedding day. That means no more having to choose between the flowers and the nice sparkling wine and the honeymoon, and a dress that lives up to whatever you always thought you’d wear on your big day.

There are eight (yes, EIGHT) wedding gowns to choose from, available in sizes 4-20 and ranging in price from $199.95 to $349.95. And paying under $200 bucks for a decent wedding dress (a.k.a one that doesn’t look like it’ll catch on fire when you walk past the candle centrepieces) is pretty much unheard of in the wedding industry.

Having previewed all eight gowns in person, we can vouch for quality and fabrics. No, these dresses aren't $10,000 silk clouds, but they do feel far more expensive than their affordable price tags.

Each dress in the range has its own unique design features to help capture many different bridal styles. For example, The Vow For Life Gown ($199.95) has a classic, timeless mermaid shape and sweetheart neckline made from a slightly thicker, silky white fabric, while The Sweet Innocence Gown ($349.95) and The Put A Ring On It Gown ($249.95) designs are more structured and sophisticated. A bit bougie, if you will (you can check out all the pictures below).

There's also a lot of lace and beading too, which goes to show you don't have to take out a loan to get the intricate look of finer detailing. There are also options for more relaxed brides and beach weddings, and even a midi-length gown for a contemporary look or a great reception dress.

And just to make life even easier, you'll also find a great range of accessories - think drop pearl earrings, embellished belts and clutches, and a veil under $50 - and bridesmaid outfit options.

Enough chat, here's a bunch more images from the Showpo Bridal Collection.

Showpo Wedding Dresses.

The Vows For Life Gown, $199.95.

The Fall In Deep Gown, $199.95.

The Forever Gown, $249.95.

The Put A Ring On It Gown, $249.95.

The Everlasting Gown, $249.95.

The This I Love Gown, $299.95.

The Sweet Innocence Gown, $349.95.

Showpo Wedding accessories and veils.

You can see and shop the whole Showpo Bridal Collection here.

How much do you think is a reasonable amount of money to spend on a wedding dress?

