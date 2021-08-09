There will never be a show quite like Sex and the City.

From the pink cosmos to first conversations about masturbation we'd ever seen on screen, the series was a defining show in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Now, 17 after the show wrapped up and 11 years after the second film hit cinemas, Sex and the City is officially being revived.

The reboot series, which will be titled And Just Like That... is returning for 10, half-hour episodes on HBO Max.

While Kim Cattrall won't be returning her role of Samantha, we're still pretty damn excited to see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon back on our screens.

Watch: Six times Samantha was #goals on Sex and the City. Post continues below.

As we eagerly wait for the reboot series, here are 12 things you probably didn't know about Sex and the City.

1. Kim Cattrall turned down the role of Samantha three times.

We can't imagine anyone playing Samantha other than Kim Cattrall. But the actress wasn't originally sold on the idea.

In fact, Cattrall turned down the role not once, not twice, but three times because of concerns she had with her age.

"I think I was scared," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

"I think that at 41, I didn't know if I could pull it off. I just felt I didn't want to put myself out there and be ridiculed."

"40 now seems so young but then, there is ageism everywhere - not just in Hollywood - and this sort of thing about being an older woman and preying on younger men."

2. Kristin Davis was originally asked to read for the role of Carrie.

Yep, Kristin Davis could have been the face of Carrie Bradshaw instead of Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The show's creator, Darren Star, asked Davis to read for Carrie while Sarah Jessica Parker was still considering playing the role.

But according Sex and the City and Us, Davis wasn't a fan of the way Carrie was described as having "the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker".

"All Davis could think was, 'I am never in a million years going to have the body of Heather Locklear... Carrie's fantastic, but I'm Charlotte'."

Quick! Listen to this episode of The Spill, Mamamia's daily pop culture podcast. Post continues after podcast.

3. The Sex and the City salaries were insane.

The four lead stars took home some serious bucks during their time on the show. But reportedly Parker pocketed the most by far.

During the show's third season, The New York Times reported that industry executives estimated Parker was making between $100,000 to $150,000 per episode.

But according to Celebrity Net Worth, that figured skyrocketed in last three seasons when she became a producer and ended up earning an eye-watering $3.2 million per episode.

In comparison, Cattrall, Davis and Nixon reportedly made $350,000 per episode during the show's later seasons.

In 2004, Cattrall told Jonathan Ross that pay discrepancies did play a role in the show ending when it did.

"I felt after six years, it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City. When they didn’t seem keen on that, I thought it was time to move on."

Image: Getty.

4. Carrie's iconic opening credit scene almost didn't happen.

The opening scene where Carrie walks down the street in a white tutu is iconic. But it almost never made it to air.

"Sitting in the vault somewhere, there is an alternate opening-credit sequence where Sarah is wearing a blue dress," Darren Star told MTV.

"And she doesn’t get splashed by the bus, but instead she trips when she sees the bus."

Image: HBO.

5. Sarah Jessica Parker had no nude scenes written into her contract.

Parker had strict rules in place when it came to nude scenes.

In 2016, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she's "always" had a no-nudity clause in her contract. "It's apropos of absolutely nothing."

"Some people have a perks list and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don't have a crazy list like that. I've just always had [a no-nudity clause].".

That said, Parker has no issue with other actors or her fellow SATC stars filming nude scenes.

"I don’t have any judgment about anyone who chooses to do it," she explained. "I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled position or religious or ideological on my part."

6. Mr Big was based on a real person.

Fans will know that the show was based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell, who wrote a column of the same name.

But you might now know that Mr Big was inspired by real-life publishing executive, Ron Galotti, who Bushnell dated for a year.

"He was one of those New York guys with a big personality — you just notice him as soon as he walks in the room," she told New York Magazine in 2004.

"I called him Mr. Big because he was like a big man on campus."

Image: Getty/HBO Max.

7. Carrie was actually supposed to be brunette.

Yep, Carrie's iconic blonde hair was actually meant to be brunette.

Apparently, producers changed their mind 24 hours before the series began filming because Candace Bushnell, who wrote the book that the series is based on, is blonde.

8. An outfit has never been repeated on SATC.

Sex and The City is known for its iconic looks. And it turns out not a single one has been repeated.

Well, except for the fur jacket in the last scene of the program, which was also shown in the first episode.

Image: HBO.

9. Miranda wore clip on earrings throughout the series.

Speaking of outfits, all of Miranda's earrings were actually clip ons.

In real-life, Nixon doesn't have her ears pierced so had to resort to clip ons for her character.

10. The book Love Letters of Great Men was released because of the film.

Fans will remember that Carrie borrows a book titled Love Letters of Great Men from the New York Public Library in the film.

However, the book didn't actually exist.

It was only after fans expressed their interest in it, that the book was published in 2008.

11. Sarah Jessica Parker filmed season five while pregnant.

Parker found out she was expecting her first child with her husband Matthew Broderick right before season five began filming.

When the show started up again, the costume department had to get creative with her clothes, dressing her character in lots of flowy dresses to hide her bump.

Her co-star Cynthia Nixon was also pregnant during the same time. However, her pregnancy was written into her character's storyline.

In the end, season five was both delayed and cut short to be only eight episodes long.

12. Sarah Jessica Parker's baby made a cameo.

Speaking of babies, Parker's first son James made a brief cameo in season six of the show.

In one scene, Carrie bumps into her ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw and his son, who is played by James.

He's the only one of Parker's three kids to appear in the show.

Feature Image: HBO /Getty/Mamamia.