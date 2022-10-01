Selena Gomez just responded to Hailey Bieber's comments. Or did she?

This week, Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model, media personality and wife of Justin Bieber, sat down to give a podcast interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she said some not-very-dramatic things about her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Now, media outlets are reporting that Selena Gomez has responded to the comments made by Hailey on the podcast in a live TikTok stream.

While promoting her Kind Words matte lipstick range from her Rare Beauty makeup brand, a visibly moved Gomez took a moment to encourage people to be kind.

"I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen," the actress said to the camera.

"It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is, words matter. Truly matter."

But Selena didn’t mention Hailey, or anything from her personal life, even once. So, why is everyone feverishly casting meaning onto Selena’s words?

Are they a veiled response to Hailey? A defence of Hailey? Or just a case of tabloids attempting to drag out the narrative of two 'feuding' women over a man. Ooft, how very original.

We investigate. But first, let's start with some context...

The complicated history of ‘Jelena’ and Hailey.

Selena Gomez was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for eight years prior to his marriage. Back in 2010, they were a Disney dream couple, appealing greatly to their swathe of tween fans. However, some of these fans have had some trouble letting go of 'Jelena'... even now.

Justin dated Hailey briefly in 2016 before rekindling with Selena, but Justin and Selena were last seen together in March of 2018. By June the same year, he was back with Hailey, and by September, the two had married each other.

Fans of Justin and Selena have piled on Hailey. Images: Getty.

While Justin’s fans have ongoing sympathy for Selena, they often carry a strong hatred for Hailey, crediting her with the breakup of the iconic couple.

So, is there any truth to the idea that Selena is ‘responding’ to the claims made by Hailey?

The 'cheating' suggestion.

In her Call Her Daddy podcast chat, Hailey iterated that Justin never cheated on anyone by being in a relationship with her, hoping that any speculation that she ‘broke up’ Selena and Justin can now be put to bed.

"I can say, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody," Hailey said.

"When him and I [sic] started hooking up, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that."

The rumours of Justin's infidelity gathered momentum when Taylor Swift - AKA Selena’s bestie - liked a post that suggested Justin had cheated on Selena. Fans took that as confirmation.

Image: Tumblr Screenshot.

Cue the wrath.

The 'feud' between Selena and Hailey.

As we know, the tabloids and twitterati never miss any opportunity to exaggerate/entirely invent a feud between two women in the spotlight, and that’s exactly what they did back in 2019, when what appeared to be a coincidence on Instagram was made out to be much more.

The same day Selena released the breakup track 'Lose You to Love Me', Hailey posted a screenshot of herself listening to Summer Walker’s 'I’ll Kill You', which fans immediately took as a threat to Selena.

"Please stop with this nonsense," Hailey wrote in a comment which she would later delete.

"There is no 'response'. This is complete BS," she continued - words that seem to show history only repeats itself when it comes to these two women and the aspersions cast onto their actions.

Selena actually came to Hailey’s defence in a video she posted to fans.

"I am grateful for the response the song is getting… However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So, please be kind to everyone," she said.

"It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fan, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that’s not my heart," she continued.

Ironically, it seems that these days, Hailey and Selena seem to be the most supportive of each other.

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post ♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber

Everything we know about Selena and Hailey’s relationship.

While there may not be much love lost between these two women, enough has been said to dispel any 'feud' rumours.

Hailey said on Call Her Daddy that the pair had spoken after her wedding to Justin.

"I know that we are so far moved on from any sort of drama, and I am so happy for that," she shared. "That’s why I get nervous talking about it, because I don’t want to stir up any drama."

"She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot," she said of Selena.

With those words coming straight from Hailey herself, as well as Selena’s many pleas to her fans to "be kind" and to not tear other women down, there’s not a lot of space left for us to speculate.

But it seems if the fans are given an inch, they’ll run a mile.

Whether it’s Hailey mentioning that marriage is 'hard' (of course it is, ask any married person), or Selena asking for kindness (she asks for it all the time, it’s literally a coincidence that Hailey spoke about her this week), it seems there will always be a group of people desperate to squeeze any kind of meaning out of their words - whether it’s the media or the fans.

The problem is: it's dangerous.

Hailey has spoken extensively on the toll it has taken on her mental health.

As recently as April of 2022, she took to TikTok to beg people to leave her alone.

Captioning the post "this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey simply spoke to the camera.

"Enough time has gone by that it’s valid to leave me alone, I beg of you, truly, that’s my only request - leave me alone," she said.

It’s about time we did.

Feature image: TikTok/Getty.