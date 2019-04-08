Every burning question you had about The Bold Type season three is answered in ten seconds.

Season three of The Bold Type starts with a bang, literally.

While some series premieres may beat around the bush and keep you hanging when it comes to revealing the fates of your favourite characters since you last saw them, The Bold Type opts to skip right over the foreplay and get to the main event.

Meaning that every burning question you had about where The Bold Type would go in season three is answered in the first ten seconds of the premiere episode, enabling us to jump right into the drama of the year.

At the end of season two, Scarlet Magazine writer Jane (Katie Stevens) was torn between two men. There was the sweet Dr. Ben (Luca James Lee) who offered to forge their relationship status so she could use his insurance to undergo fertility treatments, and Ryan, AKA “Pinstripe Guy” (Dan Jeannotte) her sex-fling-turned-serious-relationship man who also offered to pay for her fertility treatments.

Do people not just give flowers anymore…? I’m so out of the dating loop, it appears.

Anyway, season three picks up a few weeks after we left the girls in Paris and the episode opens with Jane sexily tumbling around in bed with her chosen guy, moments before his face is revealed.

The writers have actually made a very smart decision here by cutting through any of the will they/won’t they hoopla and giving us Jane’s final relationship decision right off the bat, allowing season three to deep dive into all the shiny new issues brought up by her burgeoning serious relationship instead of living in the limbo of the past.

It also makes way for the spotlight to be centred on her fertility and medical issues throughout the season. One of the first pieces of background information we learned about Jane, is that she lost her mum to breast cancer as a child, and in the first season of the show tested positive for the tested positive for a BRCA gene mutation.

Due to her diagnosis, she was tasked at the age of 25 with making some very big decisions about possible preventative medical plans and her future plans to have children, leading her to the decision to have her eggs frozen.

In the past, The Bold Type has been known to ignite some important discussions for women and then, instead of delving into them fully, wrap them up in a nice little bow by the end of the episode. Much like the time Jane spoke openly about the fact that she’d never been able to have an orgasm, either by herself or with a partner, and then was magically ‘cured’ by the end of the episode, thanks to relaxing and letting herself go…

This time around, Jane’s fertility process is explored throughout the course of the first few episodes. We see her leaving glamourous events to head home and give herself hormonal injections in the lead-up to her egg extraction, the toll it takes on her body and how she abstains from drinking, sex and carbs throughout the process.

As the show is still a dramedy, this is obviously a glossed over version of a much deeper and more involved process than what we are shown on screen, but at least the series has taken time to flesh out an important issue that was introduced as a plot point.

As for the rest of our trio, Kat’s (Aisha Dee) season three storyline also opens with her on a bed, but unlike Jane there is no joyous sex scene happening here.

Instead Kat is pictured all alone with the debris of her failed relationship with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) littered around her apartment and on the phone she has clutched in her hand.

This scene takes place moments into the season three premiere, letting us know immediately that Kat and Adena’s relationship is still in tatters since we last saw them in Paris, and Kat is nowhere near ready to move on.

According to Australian actress Aisha Dee, who spoke to Mamamia at the conclusion of season two of The Bold Type, there is still hope that the couple, nicknamed "Kadena" by fans of the show, will find their way back to each other, but it's not something you should be holding your breath for.

"I know that people were very devastated with the end of season two, and obviously I was too," she told Mamamia. "I just cried and cried when I read that script, I kept saying to everyone ‘wait, where is this coming from, this makes no sense!’ because I just loved them as a couple. But Kat and Adina are not done, season two is very much the middle of their story in my mind.

"Look I don’t even know if I'm allowed to say this next part but, whatever, spoilers ahead! But this will not be the last you see of Adina, season three will very much be a new chapter for these characters."

Kat's storylines on The Bold Type have always been the most fascinating to watch.

Out of our three leading ladies, she has undergone the most extensive life changes since we first spotted her heading into the fashion closet in season one, exploring her bisexuality and falling in love for the first time, navigating her role as Scarlet's first biracial director and implementing a more diverse hiring policy at her workplace.

Her range of story arcs in season three are no different.

After she attempts to save one of New York's very last lesbian bars, while struggling to maintain the captivating social media presence her new boss insists she captivates, Kat's storyline takes a twist when she ends up running for city council.

As for Sutton (Meghann Fahy), our fashion maven very much got her happy ending in season two when her much older ex-boyfriend Richard Hunter (Sam Page) arrived in Paris to win her back and make their relationship public and official.

Their opening scene in season three is also very sex-heavy, but this time the showrunners have mixed it up with a shower instead of a bed (I told you it was an action-packed ten seconds of TV) so immediately we are assured that these HR-defying lovebirds are still very much on. After two seasons of their endless and dramatic on-again-off-again shenanigans, it's nice to know that in season three the show has committed to just leaving them as a couple.

The men of The Bold Type actually bring quite a lot of the action to season three and a series new storylines it explores.

At last, the show's most underused character, Scarlet Magazine Fashion Editor Oliver Grayson (Stephen Conrad Moore) is given a more fleshed-out backstory and a storyline that goes beyond the walls of the magazine office.

Until my dreams of an Oliver spin-off series are made a reality, this was a nice placeholder.

The arrival of Scarlet website's new boss, Patrick Duchand (Peter Vack) has been very much hyped through the show's season three trailer, but happily, his character is not a cookie-cutter villain and his backstory is an interesting one, although it's safe to say that Jane would strongly disagree with me on that one.

The Bold Type has really found its feet in season three. This season's storylines will take you through everything from big career changes, to the place of porn in a healthy relationship and what happens when a 'Me Too' moment is not committed by a faceless powerful man, but one of your most trusted friends.

The Bold Type season three will premiere on Stan on Wednesday, April 10. New episodes will then drop weekly, the same day as the U.S. Seasons one and two of The Bold Type are now available to watch on Stan.

