One year on from their engagement, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have married in an intimate ceremony in Staten Island, New York.

The news was announced on social media by charity Meals on Wheels America.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," the caption read on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

The couple first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2010, where Jost works as a writer.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," the 35-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

"That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."

They started dating in 2017, before announcing their engagement in May 2019.

Amid the couple's marriage news, we decided to take a look back at Scarlett Johansson's life in the spotlight.

Childhood and career.

Scarlett Johansson was born in New York City on November 22, 1984.

Johansson, who was born to parents Karsten and Melanie, has a twin brother, Hunter. She also has an older sister, Vanessa, who is also an actress and an older brother, Adrian.

From a young age, Johansson was interested in a career in the spotlight. As a child, she would regularly perform for her family in their home. She also practised acting by standing in the mirror until she made herself cry.

At seven years old, Johansson began auditioning for commercials, but after quickly losing interest, she turned her attention to acting.

When she was nine, Johansson made her film debut in 1994 fantasy comedy North.

Over the next few years, Johansson garnered the attention of critics and viewers alike and in 2003, she made the transition from teen to adult roles, starring in romantic drama Lost in Translation and drama Girl with a Pearl Earring.

It was these two roles, according to Variety, that established her as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.

In the years that followed, Johansson appeared in several big-screen releases, including A Love Song for Bobby Long, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama.

In 2009, however, the release of He's Just Not That Into You led the actress to take a short break from acting, as she turned her attention to Broadway.

After appearing in a stage role in A View from the Bridge, which earned her a Tony Award, Johansson was cast as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010.

Besides appearing in a handful of Marvel films in the last decade, the actress has also appeared in Her, Ghost in the Shell, and Rough Night.

In 2019, for the second year in a row, Scarlett Johansson was named the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.

In the last year alone, the actress raked in US$56 million – largely thanks to her role as Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers films.

In 2019, the 35-year-old starred in the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, Avengers: Endgame, and began working on the standalone film about her character, Black Widow, which has already earned her an eight-figure paycheck.

A rogue singing career.

Amid her acting career, Johansson also had a little-known singing career.

In 2008, the actress released her debut album, which consisted of ten Tom Waits covers and one original song.

At the time, the album received mixed reviews, while most of the reviews about her voice were brutal.

She later released a second album with Big Star musician Pete Yorn.

Scarlett Johansson's relationships.

In 2004, Scarlett Johansson began dating her Black Dahlia co-star Josh Hartnett.

After two years together, the pair split at the end of 2006, with Hartnett sharing that their busy schedules kept them apart.

In 2007, Johansson began dating Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. By May 2008, the pair were engaged.

Speaking to Time Out New York, Johansson admitted that the pair had been struggling with their hectic work schedules.

"We have no time for dates," she said.

"We work and then go home and – I, anyway – just stare at the wall for a few hours before I go to sleep," she added.

"Like in any profession, it's difficult. You want to make sure you have time to invest in your family. It's a challenge, but it's worth it."

In September 2008, the couple were married before their family and friends.

In December 2010, however, Johansson and Reynolds separated. They finalised their divorce in July 2011.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in late 2019, Johansson opened up about her three-year marriage to the Deadpool star.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old," she said.

"I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticised it, I think, in a way."

Now, Johansson looks back at the relationship as a growth period.

"It's a different part of my life now," she said.

"I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before."

A few years after her divorce, Johansson began dating French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Within ten months, the couple were engaged. They welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy, in September 2014, before eloping.

In mid-2016, however, the couple separated.

Following the split, Johansson has opened up about the struggle of loneliness as a result of being a single parent.

"I felt in the past – there's such a loneliness to being a single parent," she told USA Today.

"Obviously, it's a lot of many different things at once, but there can be a loneliness and this constant feeling of doubt, that you don't know what the hell you're doing and you don't have anyone else to bounce it off of."

The actress also shared that she isn't jaded about marriage, despite being divorced twice.

"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea," she said. "I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea."

In December 2017, Johansson began dating Saturday Night Live co-head writer Colin Jost. The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

While hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2019, Johansson called Jost the "love of my life".

"This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here," she said.

A long list of controversies.

Over the course of the last decade, Johansson has stood out as one of Hollywood’s most controversial figures.

In 2017, the actress was subject to widespread accusations of whitewashing when she took on the lead role of Major in 2017’s live-action adaptation of the manga series Ghost in the Shell, which was directed by Rupert Sanders.

Since the character Johansson was playing was Japanese in the source material, she received fierce backlash for taking on a role that could have instead gone to an Asian actor.

Ghost in the Shell isn't the first time that Scarlett Johansson has been in the firing line.

In 2018, the 35-year-old withdrew from playing the lead role in the film Rub & Tug after backlash from the media and fans alike.

In the based-on-a-true-story drama, directed by Rupert Sanders, Johansson was booked to play Dante 'Tex' Gill – a transgender man.

Initially, Johansson pushed back on the criticism stemming from the role, angering the LBGTQ community with a comment that, quite frankly, entirely missed the mark.

"Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment," Johansson told Bustle at the time, referring to a number of cisgender actors who have played transgender characters.

But not long after her initial comment, Johansson withdrew from the film completely, citing the "larger conversation about diversity and representation in film" as the catalyst for changing her mind about her involvement in the film.

In September 2019, the actress garnered more controversy when she gave her opinion on director Woody Allen, who’s been accused by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexual abuse.

“I love Woody,” Johansson said in a profile in the Hollywood Reporter. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

It didn’t take long before Farrow tweeted a response: “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Johansson has starred in a number of Allen's movies, including Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

This post was originally published on January 14, 2020, and updated on October 30, 2020.

