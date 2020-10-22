To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



Jackson Warne is on a quest to step out of his father's spotlight.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on Channel Seven reality show SAS Australia, is determined to prove there's more to him than his connection to one of the most famous Australian cricketers.

"I just want to make my family proud, and this is one of the hardest things I'll ever do," Jackson shared on SAS Australia.

"But it's going to be as Jackson Warne. Not as Shane Warne's son."



Video via Channel Seven.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 21-year-old opened up further about his decision to appear on the gruelling TV show.

"Whilst I was happy with my life and very content with my day to day, I felt that I was almost too comfortable and something was missing," he wrote.

"I was doing the same thing, eating the same food and stuck with the same thoughts, caught in this cycle. I needed a change.

"So why did I do it? Simple answer: 'Get comfortable being uncomfortable'."