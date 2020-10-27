reality tv

"Can they leave him in the water?" All the celebs want Firass to quit SAS Australia, and Twitter totally agrees.

We're back for another round of terrorising celebrities by putting them through training for a job they will literally never be qualified for. 

This week on SAS Australia there was log lifting, running, swimming, scooping and a heck tonne of shouting by those angry British men. Oooft.

But the main focus once again was Firass Dirani and his inability to keep his gob shut. For that very reason we have seen him get chastised by the DS time and time again, but this episode we saw his fellow comrades turn on him too.

Now watch why Candice Warner signed up for SAS Australia. Post continues after video. 


Video via Channel 7.

Comedian Merrick Watts was ANYTHING but laughing when he told Firass to wind his neck in and stop chatting back to 'Staff' because he was compromising everyone else. 

Rather than Firass taking it like a trooper, apologising and trying to turn his attitude around, he talked back to his team, refused to apologise and then zipped himself into his sleeping back like a grumpy little caterpillar. Classic.

While this obviously enraged his tentmates, it's clear from a little scroll on Twitter that the whole of Australia also wants Firass to hand in his armband. 

Here's what the nation tweeted during tonight's SAS Australia epsiode...

Image: 7plus. 

Image: 7plus.

Image: 7plus. 

And a 'positive' one to round off the chat:

UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

Catch up on the rest of our SAS Australia recaps here:

Feature Image: Channel Seven.

