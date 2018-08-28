The moment Shaynna Blaze finally had enough of Sara and Hayden's attitude on The Block.

Yes, well.

The Block’s Sara definitely hasn’t had a complete personality change overnight.

You see, Sara, a flight attendant, and her partner Hayden, a construction manager, have received the lowest score on The Block three weeks in a row.

Despite this, the couple believe they know best when it comes to the design of their apartment ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

The judges very much disagree.

After viewing the couple’s master ensuite on Sunday night’s episode, judge Shaynna Blaze offered to give Sara and Hayden some one-on-one advice.

Sara wasn’t happy about it.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Shaynna came through with the goods.

She walked Sara, later joined by Hayden, through the apartment room-by-room and told her exactly where they went wrong.

In the bathroom Shaynna said the modern and traditional features was “mixing in a very strange way”.

"There's a lot going on," she explained to a furious looking Sara. "Those tiles are amazing but having them on the floor as well makes it look really busy."

"The things that weren't working sort of overloaded the things that were working," she added.

Shaynna then said their guest bedroom felt like a "very basic display room".

"You shouldn't have a bedhead that has all that texture in front of a wall like that," she explained to Sara who... wasn't really listening.

Moving into the main bathroom, Shaynna explained that it didn't really fit in with the rest of the apartment.

"This bathroom doesn't connect with the other bathroom. It doesn't connect with the bedroom," she said.

Hayden then thought this would be a good time for him to question Shaynna's advice.

"But I guess it's all open for, you know, interpretation," he said.

Shaynna asked the couple to tell her what they did for a living and then she dropped this clanger...

"So how are you meant to know what I've done for 30 years?"

"Just putting it out there... that's why I'm here," she added.

Sara still looked... unimpressed.

Later Shaynna told the camera she believed Sara and Hayden didn't really take in her advice.

"I actually don't know if they really listened 100 per cent," she said. "They think they've got the direction absolutely perfect and it's everything else that's going wrong."

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Tune in tomorrow night for the next exciting installment of "Sara chucks a tanty" and everyone else is really nice and does some decorating and what not ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.