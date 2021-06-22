"I wish I didn’t have to tell you this." Eden star Samuel Johnson was hit by a car over the weekend.

Eden star Samuel Johnson is recovering in hospital after being hit by a car over the weekend. The 43-year-old Gold Logie actor and cancer fundraiser was on his way to visit family on Saturday night, when he was involved in an accident which saw him suffer injuries to his head.

His sister, Hilde Hinton, shared the news on the Love Your Sister Facebook account, which Johnson runs.

"I wish I didn’t have to tell you this," she began the post.

"Early Saturday night Sam was on his way to visit family when he was accidentally hit by a car. Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time. I followed them in."

"He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants. Nobody loves a hospital gown," she joked, adding that he had a "sore head."

Johnson, who's best known for his roles in TV series The Secret Life Of Us and Molly, has raised $10 million for cancer research though his charity Love Your Sister.

The actor started the charity in 2012 for his sister Connie, who had bone cancer from age 11, uterine cancer from age 22 and breast cancer at age 33.

She passed away from breast cancer in 2017 aged 40.

The following year, he was named Victoria's Australian of the Year for his fundraising work for the charity.

Speaking to Mamamia's No Filter podcast in 2018, Johnson said he credits his "manic" brain with some of the biggest achievements for the cause.

"I use that blue-sky area, I use those manic bursts, I use those delusions to create my life and my life is born from them," he shared.

"So yeah, if you can harness your madness great things will come. But you can only harness it by facing off with it. If you do not acknowledge your madness and work to understand it – in the knowledge that it will know you better than you will ever know it – then you’re just a raving lunatic, as opposed to a crazy guy done good."

Samuel Johnson speaks to Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast. Post continues below.

In 2019, Johnson earned a further $50,000 for his charity when he won Dancing with the Stars.

He recently returned to acting in the Stan series Eden, where he plays police detective Ezra Katz.

