'I went behind-the-scenes of the Stan Original Series Eden and it's like nothing we've ever seen before.'

In a multimillion-dollar house on the outskirts of Byron Bay, Cody Fern is balancing on one leg in a fencing outfit while a lit cigarette dangles out of the corner of his mouth.

A ringtone sounds, and Cody stares off into the distance of the sprawling hinterland property as he answers his phone.

"Motherf**kers," he yells.

"Call the police! Move it, now!"

Watch the full trailer for the Stan Original Series Eden below. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

The actor is playing Andy Dolan, a washed-up Hollywood star living in the fictional town of Eden who has just discovered a swarm of paparazzi outside his palatial coastal retreat.

Played by American Horror Story alum Cody Fern, Andy is just one of the unique figures that we meet in the Stan Original Series Eden.

Cody Fern and crew on the set of the Stan Original Series Eden. Image: Stan.