The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. "What a year." Samantha Armytage is engaged to her partner Richard Lavender.

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage has announced she's engaged to her partner Richard Lavender.

The 43-year-old shared the news earlier today on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Richard.

"What a year..." she captioned the post.













Image: Instagram @sam_armytage Image: Instagram @sam_armytage The couple were introduced by a mutual friend around Easter last year. "We both enjoy horses, skiing, architecture, art," Amrytage told WHO last year. "That’s really important to have a lot in common. And so far, so good. "He doesn’t care what people think of him, which I admire greatly. He’s very decent, very honest. I love that he’s so modest." Congratulations to the happy couple!

2. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have announced they're expecting a baby girl.

In more exciting news, Bachie couple Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have announced that they're expecting a baby girl.

Tim and Anna shared a video of their baby's gender reveal on Instagram earlier today, with pink confetti raining down on the very happy couple.

"Looks like she’s going to be Daddy’s lil girl!" Tim captioned the post.

"Still wrapping my head around becoming a father but I cannot wait to wrap my little girl in so much love, hugs and spikey bearded kisses when she’s ready to join us!!! And with a mother like Anna she’s going to be a lively one!"

Tim and Anna, who fell in love on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013, announced they were expecting a baby last month.

"It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, over the past few months, but I can now finally shout... I’M PREGNANT," Anna wrote on Instagram.

"With everything that’s going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together, and we’re so looking forward to this next chapter in our lives."

3. Bathroom cameras and an awkward shower situation: Big Brother's Talia on what we don't see on screen.

Evicted Big Brother contestant Talia Rycroft has shared what happens behind-the-scenes of the Channel Seven reality show.

Speaking on The Babble Podcast with Matty J and producer Ruby, Talia explained how the contestants navigated showering in front of everyone.

"All of us girls thought okay, we'll all shower together and THEN all the boys," she explained. "But the thing is, when you walk past the bathrooms it's all open so you could see in! So we had to be really careful, so we'd all be like 'I'm going to the bathroom now and I'm going to be showering!'"

When asked how long it took her to go the toilet for an, ahem, number two, she told the hosts: "It took me — swear on my life — seven days."

She added many of the contestants actually had to take laxatives to help with constipation while living in the house, which was probably not helped by the fact that there are cameras in the toilets.

"And [the camera] is like right behind you... and they can see everything!"

4. "It was the right decision." Angelina Jolie on why she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

In a rare interview, Angelia Jolie has spoken about her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship.

Speaking to Vogue India, Jolie said the separation was for the wellbeing of their children — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox.

"I separated for the well-being of my family," she told the magazine.

"It was the right decision."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. Image: Getty.

Jolie admits it still affects their family, but says they continue to work on their happiness together as a family.

"I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," Jolie shared.

"In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

5. The evolution of Guy Sebastian: From a 21-year-old with a fro, to an Aussie music icon.

Close your eyes and picture Guy Sebastian.

If you’ve got 2020 suave short-haired Guy in your head, shave off two decades.

We’re talking the 21-year-old Adelaidean with the great big mop of hair — or fro as you might remember it being called.

Guy Sebastian

It was a chilly morning in 2003 and a young Guy found himself in a line of 2000 people at 7am, preparing to be the first to audition for season one of Australian Idol.

He walked onto the little makeshift stage in front of Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Ian Dickson and was met with a, “Is that bed hair mate,” from Dicko.

“Nah electric socket,” he joked back.

Wearing a sheepskin jacket and some flared jeans with dress shoes, his questionable (sorry, Guy) fashion choices were soon forgotten when he opened his mouth and belted out a Stevie Wonder classic.

Even listening back with 2020 ears, his audition is bang on.

“Dicko told me I looked crap, which took me by surprise because I wasn’t expecting those kinds of comments,” Guy told the cameras.

Outside he was greeted by his then girlfriend (now wife) Jules in the waiting room.

It was the day as corny as it sounds that changed everything for the Sebastians.

For more on Guy Sebastian's career and life in the spotlight, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @sam_armytage

Sick of tabloid drama? Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.