Phoebe Burgess sends clear message about her husband Sam Burgess' sexting scandal.

Last week, 29-year-old Sam Burgess was unmasked by News Corp as one of the Rabbitohs players involved in a sexting scandal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the father-of-one was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old woman in a series of video chats – an exchange, she said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

The woman, who has not been identified, shared screenshots of the footage reportedly taken the evening of May 26, in which a man flashes his backside and another shows his bare torso and genitals.

Phoebe has been noticeably absent in the last few days, and not just on social media.

The former journalist was expected to attend Colgate Optic White Stakes Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday morning as part of her role as a Colgate ambassador. Instead, she was a no show.

She also opted out of watching her husband, and brothers-in-law George and Tom, in their semi-final game against the Dragons on Saturday night.

Since the news broke last week fans have rallied around Phoebe, sending her messages of support on Instagram. She has disabled comments on recent Instagram posts.

Sam – known to be one of the top players in Rugby League – is expected to front the media today to talk about the scandal.