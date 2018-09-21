"I have not sexted anyone": Sam Burgess denies involvement in nude texting scandal.

South Sydney star Sam Burgess has hired celebrity lawyer Chris Murphy to pursue defamation actions after being cleared of any wrongdoing over the lewd photo scandal.

The Rabbitohs on Friday said no player had broken club or NRL rules after a complaint was made by a woman alleging Rabbitohs players exposed themselves to her via Facebook in May.

Not long after the NRL club released their statement, Burgess revealed on Twitter that he is now exploring legal avenues over the saga.

“I have not sexted anyone. I fully cooperated with the inquiry as I said I would. I have engaged lawyer Chris Murphy to pursue my remedies and he has retained defamation lawyers,” he said.

“I have given a full account to the Inquiry and answered every questioned asked. It’s now in Mr Murphy’s hands. The next move is up to him. I have nothing more to say at this stage.”

The woman, who was believed to be on holiday in South Africa, was this week interviewed by NRL integrity unit investigator Karyn Murphy but declined to be quizzed by a five-person panel.

“Based on a thorough review of the available evidence before it, the panel was not satisfied that any South Sydney player engaged in any actionable misconduct resulting in a breach of their NRL playing contract, the NRL rules or the SSFC code of conduct,” the club said in a statement.

A spokesman for the NRL said based on the information available, the NRL was satisfied with the position the panel has reached with respect to the allegations against players.

“If any additional information emerges it will be considered,” the spokesman said.

It was widely reported it was Burgess’ social media account that was used to communicate with the woman following a win over the Warriors in Auckland.

Two players were believed to have exposed themselves to the woman, who complained to the club via an anonymous email over a period of three months between May and August.

The matter rocked the league last week when News Corp Australia published the images, and named Burgess as the owner of the social media account.

It overshadowed the Rabbitohs’ semi-final win over St George Illawarra, and has since dominated headlines ahead of their grand final qualifier against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.

An emotional Burgess also fronted the media this week, where he thanked his wife and family for their support and said he was “happy for the truth to come out”.

The panel comprised ARL Commissioner Lea Drake, club chairman Nick Pappas, club staffer Emily Grant, chief executive Blake Solly, and Murphy.

Murphy has previously represented former NRL Canterbury star Hazem El Masri when charges of domestic charges against him were dropped in 2016.

He is also currently representing Australian actor John Jarratt, who has been charged with raping a woman over 40 years ago.