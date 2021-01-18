"We planned it in 3 days!" Inside Sam Armytage's low-key, 'hastily arranged' wedding.

An idyllic setting. An on-trend mini dress. A wedding pulled together in three days.

That's the story of Sam Armytage's big day.

The Sunrise host opened up about her intimate wedding one month after the fact, sharing this morning on the breakfast program that it was all a rather last-minute affair.

"Three days before we decided that we’d do it for New Year’s Eve, and we did it, we got it done and it was lovely."

Sam, 44, tied the knot with 60-year-old horse breeder Richard Lavender in Bowral, surrounded by their family, friends and zero paparazzi (despite one photographer being banned from the grounds after trying to snatch a picture).

Richard proposed to Sam in June 2020 with a classic engagement ring, which the TV presenter joyfully shared on Instagram, indicating that the proposal really turned around the sh*tshow that was 2020.

When it came to prepping for their big day, Sam admits that it was “hastily arranged” in just three days.

Sam explained to her Sunrise co-hosts that she and Richard decided to lock in a wedding date after chatting about their desire to wed with her father, Mac.

“We were all sitting outside as you do around Christmas time, having a champagne and beer on the veranda,” she said.

"Dad said, 'Just do it, for God’s sake, just do it'. So we did it!"

“It was nice. There was 12 of us there. We organised it in three days and it was fun.”

The ceremony took place at Richard’s property in the Southern Highlands (where he proposed to Sam), and was attended by a small group of close family and friends.

The couple then took some stunning snaps around the property with photographer Abbie Mellé - including wandering across the fields and stealing a kiss in the barn.

"We’d been picking weeds in the paddock and he said, 'Darling, do you want to marry me?' It was very sweet, very romantic,” Sam said of their engagement during a Sunrise segment.

Sam opted for an on-trend fitted midi wedding dress for her big day, paired with some statement heels and a cute white ribbon tied into her half-up-half-down hair.

Alternatively, Richard kept things classic in a black suit, blue tie and a delicate white rose.

The two followed up their intimate ceremony with a slightly bigger party with their nearest and dearest at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral. We assume Richard's two children from a previous marriage were in attendance to celebrate their dad and new step-mum.

They marked the occasion with a selfie as husband and wife, captioning the Instagram Story with "HNY from the Lavs".

And now the pair have the rest of their life to celebrate together.

