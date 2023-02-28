'Did I really kiss her?' The 7 most unexpected moments from the SAG Awards.

We're well and truly in the thick of award show season.

Just weeks after the Grammys and the BAFTAs, our Instagram feeds are once again full of speeches and celebs in shimmery outfits.

On Monday (Australian time), all the biggest names rocked up to Los Angeles for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild [SAG] Awards.

The 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once was the bigger winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture. The film's stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also received recognition for their individual performances

Here are the seven biggest moments you missed from this year's SAG Awards.

1. Jamie Lee Curtis kissed Michelle Yeoh.

It's fair to say Jamie Lee Curtis was pretty stoked when she won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

After her name was read out, the 64-year-old turned and kissed her co-star, Michelle Yeoh, before going on stage to accept her award.

Backstage, Curtis later joked to Entertainment Tonight, asking "I kissed her? Did I really kiss her?"

"I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other. She's married. I met her husband in England, he's lovely. I also have a husband."

2. Brendan Fraser's emotional acceptance speech.

Brendan Fraser once again hit us right in the feels when he accepted his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale.

The 54-year-old, who beat out Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Adam Sandler and Bill Nighy, looked emotional as he walked onstage and delivered his speech.

"I will treasure this (award), but never more than what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991," he said. "It made me feel like I belonged. We're actors, we all want to belong to a tribe, and that's when I found where I belonged. And if you told that guy back then that I'd be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you."

Fraser described his character, Charlie, as "the role of my life".

"He's someone who is on a raft of regrets, but he's in a sea of hope, and I've been at that sea and I've rode that wave. ... All the actors out there who have gone through that or who are going through that, I know how you feel. But believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you'll get to where you need to go."

3. Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win best actress.

Yeoh made history when she became the first Asian woman to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me," she said during her speech. "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table."

Her co-star, Ke Huy Quan, also became the first Asian male to win outstanding supporting actor in the film.

"When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities," he said."The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes."

4. Fans say Aubrey Plaza looked uncomfortable onstage.

When Aubrey Plaza and her co-stars from The White Lotus walked onstage to receive the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, fans were quick to notice something didn't seem right.

At one point, Płaza appeared to be annoyed after her costar Jon Gries held her arm and whispered something in her ear that prompted her to readjust her dress.

Some fan speculated he was warning her about a possible wardrobe malfunction.

She was later seen wording something, which some speculated to be "Jesus Christ" or "Jesus f***", after she appeared to almost be elbowed in the face when her costars Meghann Fahy and Michael Imperioli hugged... which seems fair enough.

6. Christina Applegate walked the red carpet with her daughter for her "last award show as an actor".

Dead to Me star Christina Applegate attended the awards with her 12-year-old daughter Sadie, who she shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble.

Sending a clear message, the 51-year-old, who was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis in 2021, walked the red carpet with a cane that featured the words "FU MS".

Image: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times earlier this month, Applegate said, "It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal."

"Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5am and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set," she told the publication.

"I don’t have that in me at this moment."

7. The Parent Trap reunion we didn't know we needed.

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty.

Twenty-five years after appearing alongside each other in The Parent Trap, Lisa Ann Walter reunited on the red carpet with her co-star Elaine Hendrix.

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix told People.

"She sure did," said Walter, who stars in the TV series Abbott Elementary. "It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had."

Walter told the publication she wore a dress she bought five years ago that her mother loved.

"She passed last year so I'm carrying her with me. This is her little lucite clutch from the '50s."

Feature Image: YouTube@Netflix/Kevin Winter/Getty.