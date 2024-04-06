After 14 years of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announce their divorce.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actor Isla Fisher have announced they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage and more than 20 years together.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple announced via coordinated social media posts, which featured the two actors wearing matching tennis whites.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

They continued: "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The couple announced their divorce via coordinated social media posts. Image: Instagram

Baron Chen, 52, and Fisher, 48, who have three children together, met at a Sydney party in 2001.

"She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," Baron Cohen previously said in an interview with the New York Times.

They were engaged in 2004, and married in 2010 in a Jewish ceremony after Fisher converted to Judaism. The family split their time between Australia, London and America.

The announcement comes as Baron Cohen denies claims made by actor, Rebel Wilson in her new book, Rebel Rising, that the Borat star sexually harassed her on the set of 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

In an excerpt from the book, Wilson claimed Baron Cohen frequently asked her to perform scenes naked.

"I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'"

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in Grimsby. Image: Sony Pictures.

She went on to describe an incident where Baron Cohen announced the pair would film an extra scene.

"SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.' And I'm like, 'What?? ... No!'"

Wilson continues, "I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character."

The Ali G star vehemently denied the claims via a statement.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of Grimsby," the statement read.

While it's the couple say they filed for divorce last year, it's being reported that Wilson's allegations were the driving force behind Fisher making their split public.

Wilson's book release has been delayed in Australia, with no release date currently scheduled.

