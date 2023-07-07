From a janitor to a Broadway star: where the stars of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are now.

If you didn’t watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003, what were you even doing?

Based on the Archie Comics character, Sabrina Spellman, the show featured Melissa Joan Hart as the teen witch everyone wanted to be, and Nate Richert as her happy-go-lucky, and sometimes simple boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

It was the show that featured superstar guests like Britney Spears, *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and Usher, and taught us how to take our school yard bullies on head on.

Here, we take a deep dive into where our favourite characters are now.

Melissa Joan Hart: Sabrina Spellman

Hands up if you’re a millennial who desperately wanted to be Sabrina Spellman?

Not only did Melissa Joan Hart play the coolest character on TV, but she was also best friends with Britney Spears IRL. Win and win.

In 2003, just a few months after filming wrapped for the final time, Melissa, 47, married her long-time love Mark Wilkerson.

The pair have three sons, Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10. In between popping out her boys, she managed to compete on the 2009 season of Dancing With the Stars and star in the sitcom Melissa & Joey. Then there were all the Christmas films she starred in, too.





After all these years we can confirm Melissa is a magical superwoman.

In the now, she’s directed episodes of The Goldbergs, Young Sheldon, and the iCarly revival series, and in 2023 she competed on the American version of The Masked Singer where she sung in a lamp costume.

As for whether whispers of a reboot are for real, Melissa threw a big bucket of cold water on them. “I just don’t think it would be as great as the original,” she told E! News in December. “People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we’ve seen.”

Caroline Rhea: Hilda Spellman

Wasn’t Aunt Hilda a LOL? The actress who played her, comedian Caroline Rae, had her own talk show after the series wrapped, and hosted The Biggest Loser for a time.

A year after hanging up her witch's hat, she appeared in Christmas With the Kranks, and then The Perfect Man in 2005. In 2009 she played a part in Love N' Dancing and lent her voice to more than 100 episodes of kids’ series Phineas and Ferb.

We were blessed when Netflix’s brought some magic back into our lives with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2020, and even more so when Caroline reprised her role of Hilda in two episodes.

Between parts, the 59-year-old and comedian Costaki Economopoulos, welcomed a daughter, Ava, 14.

Beth Broderick: Zelda Spellman

"When I first read the script, I knew I would be in it, and I knew it would be a hit," Beth Broderick told Digital Spy. "I just knew. And the minute we started shooting it, we knew: 'This is special. There's nothing like this on TV.'"

The actress talked the “global impact” the series had from a feminist standpoint. “I’m so grateful that the message of girl power has travelled around the world, been translated into dozens of languages, and found its way into so many homes," she added.

Since 2003, the 67-year-old’s become a bit of a familiar face on the TV crime drama scene.

From Cold Case to Criminal Minds, Castle and Walker – she slays the genre as a guest star. She also loves a dystopian mystery, having appeared in both Lost and Under The Dome.

Listen to this episode of The Spill. Article continues below.





Along with Caroline, she too reprised her OG role for a hot minute on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In 2005, she married Scott Paetty.

Nate Richert: Harvey Kinkle

Nate Richert all but disappeared from our screens when he retired from acting in 2006, only reappearing in 2020 for an episode of the TV series, Home Work.

In 2018, our beloved Harvey Kinkle opened up about his exit from showbiz during a Twitter chat with a fan, explaining how he’d been an actor since the age of eight. “I'm extremely lucky to have had any success at all,” he said, blaming his retirement on “anxiety and subsequent depression.”

He said it took a decade to learn how to cope with and overcome his diagnosis.

“I'm currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills,” he said. He's also a singer and songwriter.

During a cast reunion in 2022, the 45-year-old told Entertainment Tonight he predicted his character would be living his dream as a “successful mechanic with his own garage” in the present day.

As for Harvey and Sabrina’s fate post wedding? “We got divorced a week later.”

Jenna Leigh Green: Libby Chessler

We’re going to admit, we were terrified of Westbridge High’s resident mean girl, Libby Chessler. But the woman who played her couldn’t be more different from her onscreen character.

In an interview with Bleep, the 48-year-old discussed her longevity in the industry, and her incredible career on Broadway, most notably in Wicked.





“The decision I make every day to continue doing this is the challenge,” she admitted.

“Surviving in this type of career choice is not for everyone. There are people who do it for a while and then move on to other paths, and then there’s the lifers. That’s how I see myself. I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else.”



