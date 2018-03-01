Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. What Ryan really told Dean about dating Davina while filming Married at First Sight.

Remember last week on Married at First Sight when Dean said Ryan gave him permission to make a move on his wife Davina? And how he kept saying it even though he… really needed to stop?

Well now, speaking in a recent interview, Ryan has clarified that the conversation in question went nothing like Dean suggested.

On Talking Married, Ryan said Dean was referring to an interaction that was obviously friendly banter.

“It might have been a chat, like, ‘Please take her off my hands,’ on a bad day or something,” Ryan told host Jayne Azzopardi.

“But by no means is that a serious chat. Please.”

“Who on earth would say, ‘Please take my wife and kick me off the experiment’?”

I mean he does have a point...

However, now that Ryan and Davina are out in the real world, there is another thing that's been puzzling us. How did Ryan keep his cool at the dinner?

"The reason I got up at that dinner is because now I avoid confrontation," he said.

"I don't get angry anymore. I don't like fighting. And that's the best way to get out of it; to take yourself away."

Ahhh Ryan, may you find another fish in a slightly less orchestrated, non-nationally televised pond.

2. We've found the audition tape between Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan for Outlander and... omg.



Oh, holy heck.

This is... steamy.

We've just discovered the audition tape between Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, AKA Claire and Jamie, for Outlander, and... yeah we know why they were cast.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan's steamy audition tape. Post continues.

The tape, which was included on the show's season 3 DVD, shows the actors running lines together and look, we can definitely understand why the show has been so popular, especially with its, erm, female audience.

HOW CAN TWO PEOPLE HAVE SO MUCH CHEMISTRY?

3. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got caught on the kiss cam at a hockey game, and it's the sexiest thing we've ever seen.



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have still got it.

The pair, who have been married for three years, were caught out by the Kiss Cam during a hockey game at the Staples Center in LA on Monday, and we're still fanning ourselves. Let's just say their sexy kiss is proof the magic is still well and truly alive in their relationship.

After pretending to apply lip balm, the 40-year-old actor pulled his 34-year-old wife towards him for an epic kiss. He then attempted to go in with the old tongue, before Mila pushed him away and laughed, leaving them both in hysterics.

The whole thing was sweet, sexy and kind of perfect.

Mila and Ashton famously met as teens while playing love interests on That '70s Show, but they didn't get together in real life until years later.

During an interview with People back in 2001, Mila confessed she'd had her first kiss ever with Ashton while filming the show, and even back then, she had a crush on him.

"I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him," she said.

At the time, she hadn't even mentioned it to Ashton, who was shocked when he found out.

"I’m the first guy she kissed? Oh my God, I had no idea! I’m so glad I didn’t know that or it would’ve been too much pressure," he told People that same year.

Clearly their relationship was meant to be.

4. Beau Ryan took a semi-awkward photo with Erin Molan, but luckily she's cool with it.



Rule number one when around a pregnant woman: Do not touch her stomach without warning. Just don't.

Unfortunately, Beau Ryan must have missed that memo.

On Wednesday night, the former NRL star posed with NRL Footy Show colleague Erin Molan at Channel Nine's NRL season launch. In the photo, Ryan is jokingly cradling Molan's baby bump.

Filling in for Kyle Sandilands on the Kyle and Jackie O Show today, Ryan said he was confused at how he should have stood.

"We had to get a photo together in front of that wall and I'm like, 'how do I stand? Do I stand holding the bump? What do I do?'," he said.

He said he even started to pose behind her with his two hands on her stomach before Molan told him that wasn't "cool".

When asked if she found the pose 'awkard', Molan, who is four months pregnant, said "Well, not if you're the father!"

Yes, well. That includes you, Beau.

The Footy Show host announced her pregnancy with fiance Sean Ogilvy in January.

5. Aussie model Jess Hart just dropped a huge clue she's feuding with Taylor Swift.



If you want to quash rumours that you're feuding with a very high profile celebrity, the best idea would be to not post photos to Instagram that basically say the opposite.

That's why we can't decide whether Aussie model Jess Hart is taking the piss or sharing a not-so-subtle hint that she doesn't get along with Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, Hart posted photos of herself wearing a jumper that read: "Four letter bad word Taylor Swift".

Hmmm.... any guesses on what that four-letter bad word could be?

Hart and Swift's alleged feud began in 2013 when the model commented that Taylor "didn't fit" with the Victoria's Secret show. Hart has not appeared in a VS show since.

For more details about the alleged feud, read our deep-dive story on it.