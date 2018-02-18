Erin Molan hospitalised after collapsing at work on Friday.

Erin Molan has been rushed to hospital after collapsing at work and hitting her head on the ground.
Molan is the new host of Channel Nine’s The Footy Show and she’s currently expecting her first child with her police officer fiance, Sean Ogilvy.
The Sunday Telegraph has reported Molan collapsed while she was working on Friday.
The TV presenter had just returned to the network’s Sydney offices after watching her father, Jim Molan, be inducted into the Australian Senate.
So lovely to be back at work after a couple of weeks off. Thank you to the gurus for working their magic @bynormie @hairbykatejean @zaczkiewicz @amymareeofficial and wearing the wonderfully stretchy @ljchaplin.thelabel ???? Brilliant to also be reunited with two of my favourites @deborah_knight @belinda.russell on @9newssydney @9news @channel9 @wwos xxx
It’s believed the 35-year-old skipped breakfast during the rush to get back to Sydney, and tests have reportedly confirmed she had low blood sugar. Scans have shown the baby is healthy and safe.
Molan announced her pregnancy live on air in December last year. In January, she shared on Instagram that her pregnancy hasn’t been easy.