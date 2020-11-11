9 years together and a baby: What we know about Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's relationship.

In news that makes us feel a million years old, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his first child with long-term girlfriend Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging actor Georgia Groome.

On Tuesday, Grint, 32, introduced his daughter to the world in his first post to his new Instagram account.

The couple announced the birth of their child back in May, with a statement to media outlets via their representatives: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Here is everything we know about Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome’s relationship.

Their daughter's name is Wednesday.

Grint, who has amassed nearly two million followers in the less than 24 hours he's been on Instagram, shared the name of their daughter in his first Instagram post.

"Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," the actor shared.

It comes two years after Grint confirmed, much to the disappointment of Harry Potter fans, that he wouldn't be naming his children after his famous character, Ron Weasley.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Grint talked about what his future looked like, saying: “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

They’ve been dating since 2011.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome, who played Georgia Nicolson in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, have been dating since 2011. That’s almost 10 years together.

Many fans were — like us — completely unaware of the couple’s dating status until a tweet in 2018 went viral.

“I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????,” a fan wrote on Twitter alongside an old image of the pair, attracting over 20,000 likes.

They are incredibly private.

Yep. There’s not actually a lot we know about this couple.

Unlike most celebrity couples, it looks like Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are more interested in maintaining their privacy than sharing their life with the world. And evidently, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye exceptionally well.

Neither of them have participated in any interviews about one another and they rarely share photos of each other online.

In fact, the only form of social media Georgia Groome has is Twitter.

This year Rupert made the jump to the horror genre, starring in Apple TV+ series, Servant, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Georgia, meanwhile, hasn’t been in front of the camera since starring in a dark comedy short film called Period Piece in 2018.