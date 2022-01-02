"I just fell in love with him": 15 things we learned from the Harry Potter reunion.

2022 is off to a great start courtesy of the Harry Potter reunion many of us wanted and needed.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is streaming on BINGE, bringing us behind-the-scenes footage from the film set, as well as cast reunions, revelations, hugs, tears, a memoriam and more.

Notable cast members to return included, but were not limited to, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch: The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Reminiscing over the first film's 20th anniversary, some of the major discussion points included the young actors' struggles with fame, some crushed ribs and declarations of love.

Here are the 15 biggest revelations from the reunion:

Casting the role of Harry Potter was a struggle.

Image: Getty.