Exactly what life will be like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy.

The royal baby will live a life of forgotten royalty.

Seventh in line to the throne, the child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be thrust into the spotlight in the same way as his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been.

To draw an equivalent, this child will live a life similar to that of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

They will be royal enough to be important, but normal enough to have freedom.

What will the royal baby’s title be?

Unless the Queen steps in, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby will not be a prince.

This is because of a very ancient rule made by King George V in 1917, there are limited titles in the royal family.

Therefore, the first son of Harry and Meghan’s will become the Earl of Dumbarton – one of the subsidiary titles Harry received from the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

If they are to have a daughter in the future, they would become Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor, and any subsequent sons would be Lord (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor.

This logic also applied to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who without the Queen’s blessing would be a lady and a lord respectively.

So the Queen could (and probably will, if it’s what Harry and Meghan want) make changes to allow Harry and Meghan’s children to be a prince or princess.

What school will the royal baby attend?

For most members of the royal family, a private school education is a given.

Prince Harry and Prince William attended Eton College, the most prestigious private school in the United Kingdom, and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie attended St. George’s School in Ascot.

But rumour has it Meghan Markle wants to ensure her son is in touch with his American roots, and the couple are reportedly considering an American education in the United Kingdom.

According to E! News, the couple have looked into sending their child to the private, co-ed ACS Egham International School in Egham, Surrey.

“[They] are thought to want a more diverse education for their child,” a source told E! News.

“Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage.”

The school is just a 15 minute drive from Frogmore Cottage, so there is definitely weight to the rumour.

Another option for the royal baby could be following the footsteps of Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, who attended Gordonstoun School in Scotland.

Our bets are on the baby ending up at a more traditional English boarding school.

What’s it like to be a royal that isn’t a prince or princess?

Life as a royal without full time royal duties is far from common, but it’s likely the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to forge a career for themselves, rather than being supported by the royal family.

Similar to Princess Margaret’s children Viscount Linley, and Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the royal baby will have to balance royalty with an… actual job.

While he could follow in the footsteps of Peter Phillips, a sports marketing executive, and pursue a traditional career, the royal baby could also aspire to be like Zara Tindall, who is an Olympic equestrian.

Will they have an Instagram account?

We can’t be absolutely certain an Instagram account will be created, since it’s a personal choice, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son will definitely be allowed to have a social media presence.

While the VIPs of royal life, the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry, aren’t allowed to have Instagram, royals further in line to the throne are allowed.

Princess Eugenie is just one of the royals making the most of that #socialmedia life.

What will be the royal baby’s royal duties be?

According to a royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber, in the documentary When Kate Met William: A Tale Of Two Lives, Harry and Meghan are “saying that they don’t want a title for their baby”, meaning royal duties will not be expected of them.

Prince Harry himself considered giving up his title, as he wanted to live like common people.

In the documentary Meghan Markle: American Princess, royal biographer Penny Juror explained, “Harry was a reluctant Royal. I think there was a real danger at one time that Harry might turn his back on his royal life and royal responsibilities and go and live somewhere quietly.”

It looks like the royal baby will be living a fairly normal life for a royal.

Maybe they will even be an influencer. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯