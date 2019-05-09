Just a bunch of photos of the 22 royal babies born in the past 20 years.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When it comes to royal babies, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get all the attention.

And we get it. They’re adorable, they’re closer in line to the British throne, and they’re in the public eye a lot.

But in honour of the upcoming child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we thought we’d shed some light on the other additions to the royal family in the past 20 years.

These lesser known members of the royal family are much more likely to stay out of the spotlight. For example, you’re more likely to see their faces in the background at a major royal wedding or standing with the Queen at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, and not in a news headline or making the front page of a gossip magazine.

Either way, allow us to jog your memory…

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – May 6, 2019

Prince Louis – April 23, 2018.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fifth in line to the British throne.

Princess Charlotte – May 2, 2015.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fourth in line to the British throne.

Mia Tindall - January 17, 2014.

Parents: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

18th in line to the British throne.

Prince George - July 22, 2013.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fifth in line to the British throne.

Lena Tindall - June 18, 2018.

Parents: Zara Tindall. and Mike Tindall.

19th in line to the British throne.

Isabella Alexandra May - January 16, 2016.

Parents: Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

Louis Arthur Nicholas Felix Windsor - May 27, 2014.

Parents: Lord Nicholas Windsor and Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis).

Not in line to the British throne.

Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina - August 15, 2013.

Parents: Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

Rufus Frederick Montagu Gilman - November 2, 2012.

Parents: Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman.

Not in line to the British throne.

Tāne Mahuta Lewis - May 25, 2012.

Parents: Lady Davina Lewis and Gary Lewis (divorced).

Not in line to the British throne.

Isla Phillips - March 29, 2012.

Parents: Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips.

16th in line to the British throne.

Savannah Phillips - December 29, 2010.

Parents: Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips.

15th in line to the British throne.

Lady Cosima Rose Alexandra Windsor - May 20, 2010.

Parents: Claire Booth and Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster.

29th in line to the British throne.

Senna Kowhai Lewis - June 22, 2010.

Parents: Lady Davina Lewis and Gary Lewis (divorced).

Not in line to the British throne.

Lyla Beatrix Christabel Gilman - May 30, 2010.

Parents: Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman.

Not in line to the British throne.

Leopold Ernest Augustus Guelph Windsor - September 8, 2009.

Parents: Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis) and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

James, Viscount Severn - December 17, 2007.

Parents: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

11th in line to the British throne.

Albert Louis Philip Edward Windsor - September 22, 2007.

Parents: Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis) and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

Xan Richard Anders Windsor, Lord Culloden - March 12, 2007.

Parents: Claire Booth and Major Alexander Patrick Gregers Richard Windsor, Earl of Ulster.

Not in line to the British throne.

Estella Olga Elizabeth Taylor - December 21, 2004.

Parents: Lady Helen Taylor and Timothy Verner Taylor.

Not in line to the British throne.

Lady Louise Windsor - November 8, 2003.

Parents: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

12th in line to the British throne.

Eloise Olivia Katherine Taylor - March 2, 2003.

Parents: Lady Helen Taylor and Timothy Verner Taylor.

Not in line to the British throne.

How many of these royals did you recognise? Tell us in a comment below.