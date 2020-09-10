"This episode has been hectic". All the best reactions to Roxi's walkout on The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Well, tonight's episode of The Bachelor was truly a wild ride.

After sitting through a week of virtual rose ceremonies and one very awkward bath date, we were exited to finally be back in The Bachelor mansion.

But, 'love in lockdown' seems to have messed a lot of things up.

Within minutes of returning to the mansion, Roxi and Juliette were back to fighting. We're not too sure what they were arguing about this time but there were lots of beep noises, blurred mouths and aggressive pointing. And no amount of effort from the girls was going to defuse the situation. ﻿

Speaking of drama, things have sadly gone downhill between former BFFs Bella and Irena. The pair had a falling out during lockdown and when they tried to talk things out, it ended with Bella calling Irena a "manipulative little b***".

But tensions really boiled over when Roxi and Juliette got into yet another argument at the cocktail party. The next thing we knew, Roxi Rhonda stormed off, started crying to a producer and then walked out of the mansion with her luggage.

It was... a lot.

And we weren't the only ones who thought so.

Here's how Twitter reacted to tonight's episode.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿

Feature Image: Channel 10.

