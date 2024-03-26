Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially parents.

It's official: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are parents.

The couple were photographed strolling through a park in Los Angeles with a pink pram in tow, seemingly confirming the news.

Watch: Let's Talk Pregnancy. Post continues below.

The notoriously private pair are yet to announce the news publicly, and Waterhouse hasn't posted on Instagram in almost a month.

The exciting news comes after the British actress and musician announced she was expecting back in November, during a performance at the Corona Festival in Mexico.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the audience, as she pointed towards her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working."

A source later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple were pregnant.

"Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," the source said.

The couple first started dating in 2018, but made their red carpet debut four years later in 2022 at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Egypt. The following year, they attended the 2023 Met Gala together, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood's most ridiculously good-looking couples.

In February 2023, Waterhouse gave some rare insight into her long-term relationship with the Twilight star.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times.

"We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious... I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Then in December, People reported that the pair were engaged, however, neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse has confirmed.

The two own a Hollywood Hills home together, which they reportedly purchased for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.

Feature Image: Getty.