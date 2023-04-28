Robbie Williams would rather 'eat a tangerine' than have sex with his wife.

Do rich and beautiful celebrities who don't have to worry about the price of groceries, or what to cook for dinner every night, have more sex than the rest of us?

Not if you are singer Robbie Williams and his wife, actor Ayda Field, who in a joint interview this week shared they have a sort of sexless marriage.

The 49-year-old father of four said that his libido has dropped since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression.

“Everyone knows there’s no sex after marriage,” Williams said in an interview with The Sun.

“That's just the way it is. No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements."

Robbie says that he was on testosterone for a while, but had to stop because he became addicted.

"I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.

“But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.

“I miss that. That was a fun period. Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

In an episode of her podcast, Postcards from the Edge, Ayda blamed Robbie's snoring, differing bedtimes and their four kids, for the lack of sex.

“I don’t actually remember the last time I went to bed with Rob," the activewear designer said on the podcast in November 2022.

“When there was romance, when that happens, yes, there would be a communal sleeping place just out of physical need. But now that’s completely dead. It’s been obliterated by four kids. There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It’s just a joint workspace now.

“I might as well make the bed like a ping-pong table and we could just play every now and then. And stray off into other corners to sleep.”

Robbie and Ayda have four children together.

Daughter Theodora 'Teddy' was born in 2012, followed two years later by son Charlton 'Charlie', and then Colette 'Coco' and Beau who were brought into the world via the same surrogate in 2018 and February 2020, respectively.

While Robbie was initially terrified about becoming a father, it's now his favourite role.

"You know, I did the sex, drugs and rock and roll for the longest time, and it’s a lot of fun. But then a child turns up and you go, 'Right, I’m a grownup now,'" he told The Daily Mail.

"You are looking at the universe and the universe looks back at you, and it's going 'I love you.'"

