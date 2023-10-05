What Rebecca Loos' life is like now, 20 years after the Beckham headlines.

Before this week, Rebecca Loos had been living a quiet life in Norway.

But now, she's been thrust back into the public consciousness by Beckham, the new four-part Netflix docuseries about David and Victoria Beckham.

While the series documents David's rise to one of the world's most famous football stars, it also explores his relationship and marriage with Victoria, including the time period Victoria described as her most unhappy - the time David was accused of having an affair with his assistant, Rebecca Loos.

In 2004, five years into the Beckhams' marriage, Rebecca gave an interview to the News of the World claiming they'd had a four-month affair.

At the time, David called the story "ludicrous" and said the "simple truth" was that he was "very happily married".

"I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

Despite his denial, David did not make any legal challenge of Rebecca's claims and she became a media personality.

Six months after her News of the World bombshell, she starred on British reality show The Farm, a competition show where celebrities lived and worked on a farm. She also starred on shows including Celebrity Love Island, Extreme Celebrity Detox, the Dutch version of Temptation Island and New Zealand series Treasure Island: Pirates of the Pacific.

One of her most infamous reality moments came in 2006, after she performed 'Addicted to Love' on the X Factor stage.

She and James Hewitt, the former British Army officer who gained infamy after disclosing his affair with Diana, Princess of Wales, had been paired up as a group and performed as part of The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, a celebrity version where voting revenue went to charity.

It was not a great performance. But as the crowd booed and judge Sharon Osbourne began her critique, it didn't seem to be about the shaky vocals or stage presence.

It was more personal than that.

"If you get through tonight, you should try doing tomorrow's performance with your knickers on," Sharon said. "It would help to warm up your voice."

She continued, stating Rebecca had a "very bad vibe", but "nice boobs though - you've got a very good boob job".

Rebecca pointed out that they were doing it for charity, to which Shaaron replied "it's your own charity" (their charity was in fact Save the Children).

After the following rounds performance, Sharon made a comment about it sounding like Rebecca had 'something stuck at the back of her throat'.

"I stood up for myself and was quite outspoken about the way I'd been treated. After all, we still live in a man's world. When something like this happens, it's always the woman who gets the blame," Rebecca told the Daily Mail in 2006.

"That really pissed me off. He was the one who was married. He was the one who seduced me. He was the one who broke the promises and behaved badly - yet I was the one who was vilified."

In 2008, Rebecca appeared on a Dutch series called 71 Graden Noord, where contestants raced to the 71st parallel north in the Arctic.

On the series she met her future husband, Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa. She fell pregnant with their first child Magnus the following year, moved to Norway and has since kept a pretty low profile with only occasional media appearances.

She had a second son, Liam, in 2012.

Now 46, she works as a yoga instructor and massage therapist.

Her social media presents a pretty idyllic life full of hiking, hot tubs and the beautiful Scandi landscapes of her remote home in Hemsedal, a place so remote it is a two-hour drive to the nearest hospital.

In a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, she spoke about how her life had worked out, despite "wrong decisions" and taking bad advice.

"I am so happy with my life now. Many people are so afraid of change. Change is good, change is how you learn, people should just f**king go for it. I like the way my life has taken me.

"If I hadn't been famous, I would not have been invited on the TV show where I met my husband Sven and had my lovely boys. I would not have had the life I have now."

