"Wait... not even water?" The 9 questions I get asked every year about Ramadan, answered.

We are now nearly halfway through Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting. While Islam is a religion practiced by 1.8 billion people around the world, many Australians don’t know a whole lot about how this month works, or why Muslims do it.

And when non-Muslims hear Muslims go from before sunrise until dusk without any food or drink for a whole month as a religious discipline, the response is often shocked silence, followed by a barrage of questions.

Having fasted Ramadan more than twenty times, I’ve answered a lot of questions, so here are some of the most common ones I get that you, too, might have wondered:

1. Can you drink water?

Nope, not even water. In fact, I get asked “What – not even water?!” in stunned tones by non-Muslims so often, I might put that on a t-shirt as a pre-emptive answer.

Not. Even.

It really is a genuine fast from before sunrise to after sunset, but once dusk hits, we can eat and drink as much as we want. The no-water thing can be challenging, especially if Ramadan falls in the summer months (more about that below), but so long as you're sensible about it and make sure you have lots of water during the night and early morning before you start fasting, it’s fine.

2. How do you feel by the afternoon?

By mid-afternoon I have what’s called Fasting Brain. I feel a bit foggy. For this reason, I am very partial to a Ramadan nap. I get sleepy when fasting – probably a combination of getting up very early (about 4:30am for us in Melbourne) to have a meal before starting our fast, and not having food or caffeine during the day to keep me firing. What I lose in brain-power in the mid-afternoon, I make up for in the very early morning, so I will often move my work day around, and start work really early (6am) so by the time my mental faculties start to fade, I’ve done a full day of work anyway.

9. What can I do to be most respectful during Ramadan?

Such a lovely question! First of all, please do not worry about eating or drinking in front of Muslims when we’re fasting – it honestly does not bother us. But if you do see a Muslim eating, don’t say “Hey, aren’t you meant to be fasting?” They may have a private medical reason they can’t fast which they don’t want to talk about. Also, there are more than a billion Muslims in the world, and like every religious tradition, not everyone practices their faith to the same extent.

If you have any flexibility in your workplace, see if you can let your Muslim colleagues start and finish their days a bit earlier. And try not to schedule late meetings that might happen over sunset when Muslims need to break their fast. But if these things can’t happen, don’t be worried; we are meant to still be living our lives in Ramadan and we know not everything can change for us. All Muslims have stories of the funny times they’ve had to break their fast (in final exams, during ad breaks while on live TV shows, in the middle of teaching a class or presentation, on the sports field). If you do have to work or study late with a Muslim colleague, having some dates for them to break their fast (the traditional fast-breaking food) would be awesome.

If you want to say something to a Muslim in Ramadan, “Happy Ramadan” is great. Or if you want to get extra-fancy, you can say “Ramadan Kareem” (have a generous Ramadan) or “Ramadan Mubarak” (said: moo-BAR-ak, which means have a blessed Ramadan). Any of these are fine and would be gratefully received by the Muslim in your life.

Lastly, if you have a Muslim friend or colleague fasting Ramadan, try not to always focus on what you see as the unpleasant or hard parts of Ramadan, as generally, Muslims love Ramadan. It’s a time of spiritual renewal, improving ourselves, and connection to community. Always having people say to us, “Oh my God, that sounds SO AWFUL! I could never do that!! How do you survive?!” only frames it in the negative, and it’s so much more than that for us. Instead, feel free to ask us questions about it, or comment on our strength and commitment, or wish us well for the month.

Or just say “Happy Ramadan! Here’s a date to eat for later”.

