Prince George and Princess Charlotte's special roles at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

Everyone’s favourite little royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have starring roles in yet another royal wedding this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in Windsor on Friday.

Five-year-old Prince George will be joined as pageboy by Louis de Givenchy – the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

Princess Charlotte, 3, will be a bridesmaid alongside Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy, Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla, Zara Tindall’s spirited four-year-old Mia, along with Maud Windsor, who is Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman.

The Queen’s youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and 10-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants – perhaps to keep all the younger children in check.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no strangers to fancy weddings. Last month, the siblings were involved in the wedding of Charlotte’s godmother Sophie Carter and they were also, of course, part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

They were first part of a bridal party in 2017, when their aunt Pippa Middleton married James Matthews.

Groom Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his best man, while Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will be her maid of honour.

The Queen's granddaughter is marrying drinks executive Mr Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday 12 October.

