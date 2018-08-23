Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank won't be signing a prenup before their wedding.

To catch up on all things Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

The wedding date of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is looming ever so closer.

But – according to royal experts – the couple will not be signing a prenup before their ceremony on October 12.

This follows precedent with all the recent royal weddings we’ve been privy to. Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t sign a prenup before getting hitched in April 2011, and neither did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Of course, it’s not that the royals don’t get divorced – look at Princess Eugenie’s parents, Duchess Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew – but instead divorce settlements seem to be decided on a needs-be basis.

According to Express, Duchess Sarah received approximately £3 million ($5.3 million AUD) which included £500,000 ($883,000 AUD) for a new home and £250,000 ($441,000 AUD) in cash with “no restrictions for use”.

Similarly, in 2004, the man behind Prince Charles’ financial affairs, Geoffrey Bignell, said the monarch was forced to sell his entire investment portfolio to accommodate for the divorce settlement, a figure The Telegraph puts at £17.5 million ($30.91 million AUD).

We look back at our favourite royal rebels and the rules they broke.

Despite this, prenups aren’t very common in the UK amongst royal or civilian weddings, as they’re not automatically legally binding, and are merely considered by a judge in the case of a divorce trial.

As royal researcher and author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, Katie Nicholl, told Town & Country in May of this year, prenups are “commonplace with celebrity marriage, but this is not a celebrity marriage, it’s a royal marriage”.

“I don’t think members of the royal family sign prenuptial agreements,” she said.

However, when it comes to protecting Princess Eugenie’s assets, apart from the 28-year-old’s estimated $6.59 million AUD worth, the Queen actually owns the keys to the bulk of their property – like Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage where the couple live.

And there’s no divorce settlement in the entire British Royal Family that could threaten the Queen’s sovereignty.