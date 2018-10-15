News
weddings

From carousels to slides: Inside Princess Eugenie's insanely fun wedding reception.

For many celebrities, a two-day festival extravaganza isn’t anything too out of the ordinary.

Until it’s the reception of an internationally broadcasted royal wedding, of course.

From Robbie Williams, to Australian Holly Valance, and even Kate Moss, the celebrity guest list at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding was sufficiently star-studded.

But guests aside, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding reception was… incredible.

Here’s what we know.

There was a carousel. Not a fake one. A real, moving, life-sized carousel.

Can you see it?

There was an actual slide. Which we think might be for adults.

There was a big beautiful tree with fairy lights hanging to the ground.

The inside was beautifully green.


And… is that the bottom of a Ferris wheel?

But it doesn’t stop there.

There were flowers. Lots of flowers.

And what looks like an entrance, or a feature wall, there are just so. many. flowers.

And according to Tamara Beckwith Veroni, there was “way too much tequila”.

To top it all off, Eugenie had a pink biker jacket embroidered with Mrs Brooksbank on the back.

We are getting serious Grease vibes.

And by the end, everyone looked like this.

And we are hardly surprised.

