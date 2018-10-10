The unflattering response Princess Eugenie's future grandma-in-law had to her engagement.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Our second royal wedding of 2018 is only days away, with Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank set for October 12.

From a royal glass carriage procession to the hefty price tag of nearly $3.5 million AUD, the 28-year-old’s wedding will mirror Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s festivities earlier this year in May.

It’s all very exciting.

Except, well, there was one person who didn’t believe it would ever happen.

The grandmother of Eugenie’s fiancé Jack’s response to finding out her grandson was engaged to the Princess of York wasn’t exactly… Flattering.

Joanna Newton, 91, was over the moon when she heard the news but admitted it was a big surprise.

“It’s amazing. I would never have thought it for a moment that it was going to happen and we are all very happy,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I never thought he would get married to a royal. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen.”

…Ouch.

“I just never thought it would go this far her being a member of the royal family. But Jack has always had lovely manners and has always been a good egg,” she continued.

“I would call him ordinary, I wouldn’t say there is anything special about him, he’s a good-looking, nice chap and I think it says a lot about Eugenie that it’s him she wants and it’s lovely.”

Grandma, please.

Jack, an ambassador for George Clooney’s tequila brand, popped the question while the couple were on holiday in Nicaragua and they announced the news in January.

They will tie the knot in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all expected to attend – along with Joanna Newton, of course.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday, 12 October.