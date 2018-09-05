Err, we've just discovered Prince William's and Kate Middleton's pet names for each other.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Pet names. Every couple has them, and sometimes, to the horror of the couple in question, they accidentally slip out in public.

One of the best pet names I ever (accidentally) heard was from a married couple in their 60s, born out of an autocorrected text.

The husband had attempted to lovingly refer to his wife as ‘dollface’ in the text, but it autocorrected to ‘dogface’. Luckily the wife found it hilarious and they began to call each other dogface from that day on.

(I only know the full origin story because they had to explain it to me after I looked shocked when overhearing it. #couplegoals, to be honest).

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle was left red-faced, yet totally relatable, after accidentally calling Prince Harry by his pet name in front of the cast of Hamilton when they attended a performance of the show in London.

She gasped and giggled when realising what she’d said and the whole incident was adorable, but she’s not the first princess to let a cutesy nickname slip out.

Back in 2016, at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were clearly overcome by the romance of their surrounds and were overheard calling each other their equally-adorable pet names throughout the day.

Australian royal spy landscaper Charlie Albone was one of the Flower Show presenters who overheard the exchange, and he very kindly spilled the beans to the commonfolk.

As reported by Grazia UK, after William asked Albone about his display flowers, Kate turned to him and said "Babe, we've got those. We've got loads of those".

Babe.

Later in the day, designer Margaret Knight overheard William's name for Kate.

Referring to a flower arrangement, William asked Kate: "Could you make one of these, darling?"

At least it's better than dogface.