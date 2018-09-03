The rock-solid theory explaining why three Bachelor couples have broken up in one week.

Well, well, well.

Last week saw three Bachelor franchise couples split and fans have a theory.

The breakups of Courtney Dober and Lily McManus, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate and Jake Ellis and Megan Marx were all announced in the same week that Warner Bros began its casting process for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Yes. Seems suspiciously convenient, doesn’t it?

Keira and Jarrod as well as Jake and Megan all met on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile The Bachelorette‘s Courtney Dober and The Bachelor New Zealand‘s Lily McManus met on the Bachelor Winter Games, an American Bachie spin-off (very, very) loosely based around the Olympic Games.