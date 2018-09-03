The rock-solid theory explaining why three Bachelor couples have broken up in one week.

Well, well, well.
Last week saw three Bachelor franchise couples split and fans have a theory.
The breakups of Courtney Dober and Lily McManus, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate and Jake Ellis and Megan Marx were all announced in the same week that Warner Bros began its casting process for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Yes. Seems suspiciously convenient, doesn’t it?
Keira and Jarrod as well as Jake and Megan all met on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile The Bachelorette‘s Courtney Dober and The Bachelor New Zealand‘s Lily McManus met on the Bachelor Winter Games, an American Bachie spin-off (very, very) loosely based around the Olympic Games.
This is the post that I thought and hoped I would never ever have to write. Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now. No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly. Megan is and always will be the best part of me, the most beautiful and intelligent woman I’ve ever had the privilege of loving, my best friend. I wish with all of my heart that this wasn’t happening right now but the only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before – but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope. ???? #devastated
Top Comments
But will the viewers fall for it....... You bet