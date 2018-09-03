reality tv

The rock-solid theory explaining why three Bachelor couples have broken up in one week.

Well, well, well.

Last week saw three Bachelor franchise couples split and fans have a theory.

The breakups of Courtney Dober and Lily McManus, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate and Jake Ellis and Megan Marx were all announced in the same week that Warner Bros began its casting process for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Yes. Seems suspiciously convenient, doesn’t it?

Keira and Jarrod as well as Jake and Megan all met on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile The Bachelorette‘s Courtney Dober and The Bachelor New Zealand‘s Lily McManus met on the Bachelor Winter Games, an American Bachie spin-off (very, very) loosely based around the Olympic Games.

This is the post that I thought and hoped I would never ever have to write. Megan and I are sadly taking a break from our relationship together and words will never express the heartbreak I’m feeling right now. No matter what you believe, our relationship was as real and beautiful as they come, I love her wholeheartedly. Megan is and always will be the best part of me, the most beautiful and intelligent woman I’ve ever had the privilege of loving, my best friend. I wish with all of my heart that this wasn’t happening right now but the only thing I can hope for is that one day soon we will rekindle our special love and come back together stronger than ever before – but unfortunately that time is just not right now. I will always hold that hope. ???? #devastated

Wish i didn’t have to do this… Unfortunately it’s the world we live in, so here it is. There’s probably not many of you who’ll understand this or even be able to relate, but Lily and i have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates. We’re best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn’t allow us to be the best versions of ourselves. Perhaps in a world where there are no distractions, no life obstacles, nothing else mattered and looking into the future wasn’t even a thought, things might be different… but that’s not reality and we’ve decided that this is for the best. Now, to this deleted scene from the adventure where we met. This video captures us. My crappy humor, our vulnerability, your witty replies, our many similarities including drinking beers from shoes but most of all the moment we both took a chance with each other. In my eyes this was the moment our relationship began, 8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days ago. Man time flies… I love ya kid. At 21 i’ve never met someone who’s lived so many lives, acheived so much and who’s still so ambitious and ready take over the world. Since moving here you’ve lived in about 6 different apts, had 2 cars towed and crushed, you’re writing books, a tv series, starring in Amazon shows, studying to be an actress, trying to be an insta hoe, being an insta hoe and you’ve only had 3 nervous breakdowns. That’s impressive! Above all this you’ve had to deal with an old man who’s knees pre date the dinosaurs and whose just trying to keep up. Seriously, I’m very proud of you. Google lists your net worth at 15 million and although its perhaps slightly off right now, i have no doubt that one day you’ll be worth double. I’ve always lived under the motto – “Everything happens for a reason” and i have no doubt we were meant to meet. In Vermont all we ever heard from everyone else was “Lily and Courtney, they’re the exact same person”. It was kind of creepy but very refreshing. (Plus you’re a much more attractive reflection than I’m used to) The granny panty wearing crab woman is back on the market, make sure you like to live fast or you’ll struggle to keep up.

Instagram users speculated about the chances of them signing up for another reality TV stint on each couple’s customary Insta breakup post, and others mentioned Mamamia’s (very scientific) theory that their contracts had finally expired.

“It’s funny how these guys, plus Jarrod and Keira ALL split this week… yet they’re all said to be going on Bachelor in Paradise where you have to ‘single’ to go on the show,” wrote Instagram user Biggerz. “Give it up guys.”

Mamamia has reached out to each of the couples for comment.

Maybe this is all just one big coincidence, but if you have already failed at finding true love on TV twice before, it has to be third time lucky… Right?

