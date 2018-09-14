We've just had a glimpse at the christening thank you cards from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their gratitude to members of the public who sent their well-wishes to Prince Louis for his christening.

The thank you cards are completely adorable, and you can only imagine how excited recipients would have been upon realising they had just been sent a letter from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Photos began to emerge earlier this week on social media as users shared their thrill with the cards.

On one side of the card is a photo of Kate Middleton with Prince Louis at the July 9 christening, when the baby was just two-and-a-half months old. The other side of the card includes a message from Prince Louis’ parents.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were touched that you took the trouble to write on the occasion of the Baptism of their son, Prince Louis,” the card reads. “Their Royal Highnesses are so grateful for all the wonderful messages they have received and send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

The christening was held at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London, and only the young royal’s immediate family, godparents and their spouses were in attendance.

The photo certainly seems to be a favourite of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s, with the picture previously being released by The Kensington Palace along with the caption, “The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.”

Thank you cards were also recently sent out on behalf of Meghan Markle, for the members of the public who wrote to the Duchess of Sussex for her birthday, which was in August.

The card similarly came with a sweet message, which read: “The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday. It really was thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes.”