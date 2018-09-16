Samantha Markle sent Prince Harry a very public, cruel message for his birthday.

Erm… Hello.

Samantha Markle has said a thing again.

A very passive aggressive thing. Or perhaps, it’s just aggressive. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Instead of sending a present and a bunch of flowers, Samantha Markle wrote Prince Harry a tweet for his 34th birthday.

Apparently Prince Harry didn’t send Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle a birthday message.

“Happy Birthday Harry! As you ‘Mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW,” Samantha Markle wrote.

Samantha Markle has a... history of trolling the royals.

Last year Meghan Markle celebrated her first Christmas with the royal family, as the fiance of Prince Harry.

In an interview after Christmas, Prince Harry made the off-hand comment "It’s the family that, I suppose, she’s never had." Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, publicly slammed him for the comment on Twitter.

"Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing," she wrote.

"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos," she continued.

"Meg's family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family... Marrying merely extends it," she finished.

Just one month later, in January, Samantha Markle attacked her half-sister, saying "if you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad".

Then in February, she again insinuated Meghan was greedy for not helping their bankrupt father. “Honestly, what she could spend [financially] in a weekend would greatly help dad... I think you need to step up to the plate and make sure he is well taken care of.”

The public response from Samantha Markle was speculated to be part of promotion for her "tell all" book, Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Samantha was, unsurprisingly, not invited to the wedding, and she went to every tabloid possible to tell them about it.

In April, just weeks before the wedding, Samantha Markle posted a series of tweets attacking her sister for not being invited to the wedding.

The 53-year-old accused the couple of inviting “complete strangers”, claimed “no one” from the Markle family made the cut, and ironically said she deserved an invitation “out of respect”, despite not having seen her sister since 2008.

“Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2000 complete strangers are,” she wrote, according to The Sun. “Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. Our issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family.”

Erm. That's enough now Samantha.