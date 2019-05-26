A movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is here and no one asked for this.

If you’ve been ferociously devouring every detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year of married life then you’re about to get a few more juicy morsels of information tossed your way.

Of course, these details may not be exactly factually correct since they are coming to us in the form of a Lifetime original movie but hey, Meghan used to be an actress, she must understand our need to glitz up the inner working of her life with a little small screen drama.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is the sequel to Lifetime’s 2018 movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

While the initial film in what I can only imagine will spin off into a sprawling movie franchise (or at least a trilogy) followed their first meeting and courtship, the sequel promises to delve even deeper into the lives of newlyweds Prince Harry (played by Charlie Field) and Meghan Markle (played by Tiffany Smith).

In a statement from Channel Seven, who have secured the Australian rights to air the movie, Becoming Royal will be “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

In the first clip released from the movie, we are treated to a very dramatic scene where Meghan calls her father Thomas Markle after hearing the news that he had suffered a heart attack. The emotional phone call quickly turned into an argument over staged paparazzi pictures and things only go into overdrive when a very earnest Prince Harry quickly gets involved in the whole debacle.

“Talking to the paps, getting paid by the paps is not the answer, Tom,” Prince Harry‘s character says into the phone with a sob in his voice. “If you’d listened to me, none of this would have happened.”

“You lied,” Meghan adds in helpfully.

“Fine. Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead. That way you can pretend to be sad,” Thomas replies before hanging up the phone, clearly showing that drama runs in the family.

Meghan then runs out of the palace and Harry chases her into the garden and reminds her that all that matters is they love each other.

It's important to note that while much of Meghan Markle's pre-wedding drama with her family was played out very publicly, thanks to her family constantly giving interviews to the press, we actually have no way of knowing how they handled it all behind closed palace doors.

It also has to be said that out of all the lifetime movies that have been released about the Royal Family, which include the Harry and Meghan flicks along with the classic William & Kate none of these cinematic offerings have ever been signed off or even acknowledged by the palace.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Parker Bowles and Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will premiere on May 27 in the US and Channel Seven will announce the Australian airdate soon.

If you just can't wait for that moment to arrive, you can watch the romantic first instalment, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, on 7plus right now.