The sweet exchange between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at her charity event you missed.

It’s been a big week for Meghan Markle.

Aside from negotiating all things that come with being a royal, The Duchess of Sussex launched charity cookbook Together to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017 at her Kensington Palace home on Thursday.

The book, which features a foreword by the former Suits star, is being sold to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a place in West London where displaced families from the Grenfell Tower can come together to prepare fresh food for themselves.

When you’re busy helping a community get back on its feet after tragedy, you don’t really have time to deal with stray hairs or wardrobe malfunctions.

It’s in those moments you need someone to step in and discretely sort them out for you.

An adorable video posted on Twitter shows Prince Harry doing just that, flattening his wife’s hair down for her after an inconvenient gust of wind blew it in her face.

If there’s anything we can learn from this, other than how incredibly resilient human beings are in how they chose to live their lives following tragedy, it’s this:

Everyone needs someone to look out for them like Prince Harry does for Meghan Markle. And she, him.

