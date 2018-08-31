News
celebrity

There's video evidence of Prince Harry singing with the Hamilton cast and it's glorious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s outing to a gala performance of Hamilton is the gift that keeps on giving.

First, Meghan wore a fierce rule-breaking suit dress, and now video has emerged of Prince Harry singing “You’ll Be Back” on-stage with the Hamilton cast.

Well, two words of it at least.

The prince started singing “You say…” and the crowd erupted into laughter and applause, while Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tapped his feet so hard, honestly, we thought he might fall through the stage.

“He did try, but I said no,” Harry joked.

The special West End performance of the musical was to raise funds for one of Harry’s charities, Sentebale, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The charity supports the mental health and well being of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Lin-Manuel said it was surreal to see the show with the royal – especially because his sixth great-grandfather is a character in it.

“You don’t get that every day,” the Tony winner said. “You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come see our show, but you don’t often get a direct descendant of one of your main characters.”

