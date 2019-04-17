Um. We're fairly certain Prince Charles just gave away Meghan Markle's due date.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Charles is quite the joker.

During media speculation about the due date of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, according to Royal Central Prince Charles innocently declared that he and Camilla will be jetting off on a three day tour across Berlin, Leipzig and Munich on May 7.

May 7.

That means that Meghan’s baby will definitely (probably) be born in the next 20 days, since we very much doubt Charles and Camilla will fly off without greeting their new grandson or granddaughter.

In fact, we are willing to bet the baby will be born in the next two weeks, given the grandparents will want at least a week to snuggle the baby, shower them with tiny knitted shoes and do all the other adorable things grandparents do when their grandchild is born.

Prince Charles’ slip adds fuel to the fire of theories surrounding the due date of Meghan Markle’s baby.

This theory might be a bit of a stretch, but here goes.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing three stacked, jewel rings which looked to be a green peridot, sapphire and diamond. Incidentally all three of them are birthstones.

Peridot aligns with Meghan’s birthday in August, Prince Harry’s is sapphire and the diamond is the birthstone for April.

Coincidence? Absolutely not.

And of course, there was her last royal appearance.

Using Meghan's sister-in-law Duchess Catherine as our guide, we estimate that there's generally a months difference between when royals go on 'maternity leave' to when they give birth.

For Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge stopped making public appearances on March 22, 2017 and gave birth to him on April 23.

Although Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether Meghan is currently on maternity leave, or when she will be on maternity leave, according to Vanity Fair her Commonwealth Day appearance on March 12 with Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Catherine was her "last official royal engagement".

Despite this, she and Prince Harry did visit New Zealand House in London in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks to sign a book of condolence on behalf of the royal family, which took place on March 19.

Given that pregnant women generally choose to begin their leave from roughly eight to four weeks before giving birth, this one again puts Meghan's due date towards the end of April or early May.

We hope the town crier has his uniform washed and ironed.