Pretty Little Liars was one of those teen TV shows that was deeply addictive.

Even if you didn't like it all that much, you'd keep watching to find out what was going to happen to high school friends Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily, and the identity of their tormentor known as 'A'.

WATCH: The theme music to the Pretty Little Liars opening credits still haunts us! Post continues after video.

In June, 2020, the part-drama, part-thriller series celebrated its 10-year anniversary. When the show premiered a decade ago, none of its stars had any idea it would become a cult hit.

From a former Aussie soap star to the ones dating other big name celebrities, here's what the original cast of Pretty Little Liars are up to in 2020.

Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings.

Troian Bellisario started moving into the next phase of her career while starring as Spencer on PLL, making her directorial debut on the show's final season.

The 34-year-old has since directed episodes of TV shows including Famous In Love and Good Trouble. In 2017, she starred in Feed, a movie based on her own experience with an eating disorder.

Troian married Suits actor Patrick J Adams in 2016 in the most glorious bohemian camping wedding, and the pair welcomed daughter Aurora in October 2018.

Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin.

Ashley Benson has been pretty quiet on the acting front since playing Hanna on PLL.

That said, the 30-year-old has moved more into the fashion and beauty space, and is a regular FROW (front row) at fashion weeks. Her Instagram feed is full of ~moody~ photography and modelling shots.

Ashley dated model Cara Delevingne for two years before allegedly breaking up in April of this year. They made headlines when they were spotted carrying what is known as a sex bench... you can read about it here.

Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields.

Shay Mitchell played Emily in PLL, a loyal, shy teen hiding her sexuality.

The 33-year-old is now somewhat of a fashion and beauty influencer, having modelled, and founded her own travel accessories brand Beis.

You'll currently see her in the TV series Dollface, and as Peach in the infamous first season of Netflix's You.

In 2019, Shay gave birth to her first child, daughter Atlas Noah, with boyfriend Matte Babel after miscarrying in 2018.

The couple have been together for more than two years but have managed to keep their relationship relatively private.

Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery.

Lucy Hale's character Aria was the envy of many, carrying on a forbidden and highly problematic relationship with her high school teacher.

Since PLL, the 30-year-old has continued to act while dabbling in modelling. She appeared in films including Truth or Dare, Dude (voted one of the worst films on Netflix) and The Unicorn. Lucy currently plays the lead role in Katy Keene, a Riverdale spin-off inspired by the Archie comics.

Judging by her Instagram, she's been spending isolation with a very cute, very fluffy dog.

Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer as Alison DiLaurentis.

Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer played villain turned friend Alison throughout all seven seasons of PLL.

When the show ended in 2017, the 24-year-old went on the US version of Dancing with the Stars. At the same time, she shared she had been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) after battling public criticism for her unexplained weight gain over a two-year period on PLL.

"I gained 70-ish pounds (30kg) over two years. It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted. People were saying stuff like, 'she's pregnant, you're fat.' They were angry, they were mad that I look like this," she said.

In 2019, she reprised her role as Alison DiLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists but the spin-off was cancelled after one season. She also launched her own cookbook titled Sasha in Good Taste in 2019.

Sasha married Hudson Sheaffer in 2018. In May, 2020, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

Tammin Sursok as Jenna Marshall.

Tammin Sursok became a noughties household name in Australia when she starred on Home And Away. Then, she moved to LA to do the Hollywood thing and found fame playing PLL's Jenna Marshall, a teen who was blinded in mysterious circumstances.

As well as PLL, the 37-year-old appeared in The Young and the Restless, Hannah Montana, and a show 'loosely based on her life' called Aussie Girl.

Currently, she co-hosts the Women On Top podcast and blogs on her site Bottle and Heels. She also became a US citizen in 2020.

The South African-born/Australian-raised/Californian-based actress has been married to fellow actor Sean McEwan since 2011. They have two children together – Phoenix, five, and Lennon, one. And three very cute doggos, and two bunnies.

Ian Harding as Ezra Fitz.

Ian Harding played Ezra Fitz, the very good looking but very problematic high school teacher having an affair with his student.

Post PLL, he had a recurring role on drama series Chicago Med in 2019, and a role in the Oscar-winning film Ford v Ferrari alongside Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

In 2017, Ian released a biography about his life in Hollywood called Odd Birds . He's been in a long-term relationship with photographer Sophie Hart since 2011.

Janel Parrish Long as Mona Vanderwaal.

Janel Parrish Long was a child star long before PLL, starring on shows including Zoey 101, Heroes and the 2007 live-action film Bratz.

Post-PLL, the 31-year-old most recently featured in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before. She married husband Chris Long in 2018.

And if you want to hear more from her, she was just recently a guest on the podcast of none other than her former co-star Tammin Sursok.

Feature Image: Freeform.

