'I wish someone told me about day 3 hormones.' The 16 best pieces of pregnancy advice from the Mamamia community.

When you're pregnant, there are just so many questions to be answered.

From what to do to how to do it, it's easy to get caught up in the stress that is carrying a baby rather than taking on helpful advice from the experts, or from those who have done it before us.

However, there's no better way to take care of your newborn bub than by taking care of yourself - during pregnancy and after.

Understandably, there is A LOT of advice there - some that is helpful and some that is... not so much.

As such, we reached out to our wider Mamamia community to ask for their best pieces of pregnancy advice.

Here's what they had to say.

You don't have to enjoy pregnancy.

"You don’t have to enjoy every moment. Enjoy what you can, but some of it isn’t very enjoyable, and it’s okay not to be okay. Just take lots of photos and videos because although when you’re in the middle of it all, it feels like it will last forever, but it really doesn’t…" - Kath.

Take lots of photos. Before and after pregnancy.

"Take lots of photos of yourself! For before and after your pregnancy, get a photo sharing app like FamilyAlbum that you, your partner, family and friends can share photos of you or your bub onto - it's a lifesaver for us!" - Michelle.

Read more: Should I quit coffee? 4 burning questions about what to eat and drink during pregnancy.

Go to sleep-training experts.

"Check out the Possums Sleep Program and NDC-accredited practitioners in your area. [They] help with all aspects of adjusting to life with a newborn baby - feeding, sleep, mental health - and are all medically or allied health trained professionals.

As a midwife, trained and accredited in Neuroprotective Developmental Care, the misinformation and outright dangerous information that CAN inform the MAJORITY (I know not all) of sleep trainers' practice and advice (not to mention that many are non-medically trained) is hugely concerning. I know it helps some families, but for the vast majority it really just makes things worse and makes mums feel like a failure when their baby inevitably 'fails' sleep school.

Gentle, wholistic, evidence-based interventions taking newborn neurodevelopment into consideration will make the transition much smoother and less stressful for the whole family." - Amy.

Look for nursing-friendly maternity clothes.

"Make sure your maternity clothes are also nursing-friendly, just in case your breastfeeding journey goes really well. I didn’t buy any nursing-friendly clothes and had to buy an entire wardrobe over again!" - Natasha.

It could be helpful to see a psychologist during pregnancy.

"If you’re prone to mental health crashes, see a psychologist during pregnancy to help you prepare for if you don’t feel great after birth. It helped me SO much. My psych even visited me twice in the hospital, which was especially valuable after my bub ended up in special care after three days of being healthy." Natasha.

Read more: "I'm pregnant for the first time, and there are 4 pieces of 'advice' I'm sick of hearing."

Stay close to home in your final weeks.

"Stay close to home once you're on maternity leave. I realised I was having contractions, 20 minutes apart, while walking around Kmart while 80 minutes from home!" - Nicole.

Prepare all you like, but trust your own instincts.

"All plans are fruitless... I hope you have the space to just observe and respond to your child because they ARE so different and just having space to observe allows you to lean into your instincts as a mother. TRUST yourself.

As a solo mum for three years, my MVPs are below." - Sam.

Lanolin for your nipples.

"Lanolin all the way for those nip nips! Put it all over your nipples like lip gloss three or four times a day, every day, in the last couple of weeks to condition them for breastfeeding- YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT!!! You can use it perfectly and safely all through breastfeeding it won’t harm your baby and you won’t get painful, cracked nipples - they’ll be smoochy smooth." - Amie.

Check your birthing hospital's Special Care nursery.

"If you can, take a look at your hospital’s Special Care nursery (if allowed - they may have a video tour) so you know what to expect. LOTS of babies end up in the SCN - it’s very common to need a short stay, and they’re amazing at what they do. It can be a shock but you’ll get through it if it happens." - Natasha.

Check out a mothers' group.

"Embrace the opportunity for a mothers' group! They don’t all work out, but if it works out for you, you’ll be so grateful for having that community to message at 3 am when you’re trying to figure out what tog sleeping bag you should be changing your sweaty baby into!" - Natasha.

Listen to podcasts like The Delivery Room or The Midwives Cauldron.

"The Midwives Cauldron was a useful podcast covering pregnancy and birth. I think as everyone says above, try to be flexible and trust yourself - you know your bub better than anyone else." - Jody.

Go on dates with your partner (while it's very easy to do).

"Take time for you and your partner. Go out to eat at all your favourite places, go to the movies and do all the things that are harder (not impossible!) when you have a young child." - Michelle.

Prepare for 'Day 3 hormones'.

"Prepare something to get you through the Day Three blues. Your hormones go NUTS and you get big emotional lows. I was in the midst of it when bub turned blue and went to SCN, so my day didn’t go very well. But I had made my husband buy me surprise presents in advance to cheer me up on the day!" - Natasha.

"My baby is six weeks old, so it’s all fresh... I wish someone told me about Day 3 hormones." - Sarah.

Surrender.

"Don’t be worried about holding your baby too much, if your baby wants to sleep in your arms go with it. They are tiny for such a short amount of time, I’d give anything to go back and hold them more." - Annelise.

Don't wait to baby prep.

Don't wait to leave all your baby preparation for until you are on maternity leave, I know they say first babies are usually late... but mine arrived a week and a half early and I had baby clothes spread everywhere - no bag packed." - Nicole.

Ignore any and all advice if you want, too.

"Be aware of any advice that comes your way but don’t feel pressured to follow what other people say (unless it’s serious medical advice) and also trust your gut instinct. Also, enjoy the experience as much as you possibly can!" - Bec.

What is your best advice for pregnancy? Let us know in the comments below!

