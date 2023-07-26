Move over Barbie: Here's everything we know about the new Polly Pocket movie.

Sorry, Barbie can’t come to the phone right now. There’s a new doll in town.

Or rather old doll, for us '90s girlies.

But hot on the hot pink heels of our Mattel queen’s reign is the revival of Polly Pocket in the form of a live-action movie. Because if we’ve learnt anything from last weekend’s box office success, it is that noughties nostalgia WORKS.

So, what do we know about the next big toy blockbuster, based on a micro doll that was originally only one inch tall and came with her own teeny tiny mobile home?

Lena Dunham will direct it.

What can I say? Lena Dunham knows women.

The creator and star of Girls is writing the script and will direct the film, a story which she says is close to her heart.

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me," the 37-year-old said in a statement.

"Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner (from Mattel Films,) Mattel and MGM.

"I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension."

Lily Collins will play Polly.

With her own tiny frame and cute as a button face, is there anyone else you could picture playing Polly Pocket than Lily Collins? We think not.

"As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true," the Emily in Paris star said on Instagram.

"I am partnering with the most inspiring powerhouse team to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way... bringing these tiny toys to the big screen.

"Truly excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can't wait to dive into this pastel world."

Mattel will produce it.

Confused? So am I because I had no idea that Polly was a Mattel creation.

Turns out she wasn’t always.

The doll was first designed in the early '80s and then created by Bluebird Toys in 1989. But a decade later, Mattel bought out Bluebird in a hostile takeover (which I can only imagine looked something like a battle from Toy Story) and the Barbie producer scaled up the design and made the dolls more lifelike.

Now it seems that Mattel has jumped on the silver screen bandwagon because they’ve reportedly got 45 films in development (!!!) including one on Barney, He-Man, American Girl and Hot Wheels.

MGM will also produce the movie along with Dunham’s production company, Good Thing Going.

It will be about Polly in the real world.

In the movie, the pocket-sized doll will befriend a young girl in the real world.

"We have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world," Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter, also confirming that Polly will hit the big screen in her original size, rather than Mattel’s larger version.

"Let’s just say Polly Pocket was at her best when she was the original teensy tiny '90s size. They made her a little bigger now, which I support because of choking hazards, but I’m writing '90s tiny."

Production’s been delayed.

While the film has been in the works since 2021, with the WGA and SAG strikes taking down Hollywood, production is likely to have been delayed.

At this point it doesn’t look like filming will start until late 2023 or early 2024.

