The Anal Episode

sealed section

09 Jun 2018 · 33 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Butt play gets a bad wrap but is it really something to be ashamed of? And if you're not a fan is it because it's not for you or because you haven't properly prepared yourself?

From figuring out which lube to use so you're not screaming in agony to dealing with the 'poo problem', this is a no-holds-barred conversation about bum fun that's guaranteed to answer every pervy question you've ever had.

READ MORE

Five things to know about anal sex before you try it

Anal sex prep guide

Five women share their anal horror stories

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Ask Samantha X a question: 02 8999 9386. 

Or fling us an email: podcast@mamamia.com.au 

JOIN OUR SEALED SECTION GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

You can buy Samantha's books at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network

