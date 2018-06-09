The Anal Episode

Butt play gets a bad wrap but is it really something to be ashamed of? And if you're not a fan is it because it's not for you or because you haven't properly prepared yourself?
From figuring out which lube to use so you're not screaming in agony to dealing with the 'poo problem', this is a no-holds-barred conversation about bum fun that's guaranteed to answer every pervy question you've ever had.
Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.
Producer: Luca Lavigne
