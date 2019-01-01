MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife

Married At First Sight is back for another season of poorly-matched couples trying not to claw each other’s eyes out in the pursuit of love.
Amanda is desperately trying to join a mob of kangaroos, while her new wife Tash concentrates on meditating waaayy too hard. Oh and did we mention they’re the first same-sex couple to be married in the shows’ history!?
Meanwhile, Hayley just cannot stop talking and David is contemplating an escape.
Strap yourselves in as resident experts/reality TV hostages, Clare and Jessie Stephens, recap the week that was on MAFS.
