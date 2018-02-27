Queer Eye For The Deputy PM

Outlouders, you may have heard we have a new Deputy Prime Minister. It’s a big deal. But are the opinions he held 20 years ago still relevant?

Plus, after the recent mass shooting in Florida the students of Parkland are fighting back and hitting the NRA where it hurts. So could this be the change America finally needs?

And Queer Eye is back, and Jessie is getting some problematic feels…

CREDITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

