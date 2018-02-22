Jennifer Lawrence has responded to calls her outfit at the Red Sparrow London photo call was sexist.
The black floor-length Versace gown with a deep V-neck bust line and thigh-high split wasn’t the problem. What her male co-stars wore was.
Because while the men – Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and the film’s director Francis Lawrence – were rugged up in layers of coats and sweaters on Thursday, poor Jen was freezing her bits off, starved of a jacket. Or so people assumed.
Newstatesman deputy editor Helen Lewis pointed out the ‘sexist’ dress code in a tweet that’s been retweeted almost 2000 times.
This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I’ve been outside today and it’s bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY
— Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) 20 February 2018
