“True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps.”

A pile on of criticism quickly followed online, with many agreeing with Lewis’ sentiment. Only, no one stopped to ask what the woman wearing said dress thought about it all.

The 27-year-old actress has since addressed the public backlash against the photo, calling it “utterly ridiculous”.

“Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy,” she posted to her Facebook page.

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

Lawrence went on to point out what could be seen as an unfortunate side effect of positive movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp – the ‘over policing’ of feminism.

“This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people.”

“Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

