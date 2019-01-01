Two Babies In Five Months

Everyone is talking about last night's episode of Married At First Sight. Jessie recaps the MAFS hotness rating. For a show we don't expect much from, even this was a new low.

Plus, every true-crime podcast junkie’s dreams are coming true right now, but has our obsession with detail taken humanity out of the Melissa Caddick case? Whichever way you look at it, a 15-year-old boy has lost his mother.

And, Mia needs to talk about Hilaria Baldwin. Yesterday she announced on Instagram that she’s welcomed her second baby in five months. Hilaria - who you may know as Hilary, Boston-born and bred but with an inexplicable Spanish accent - confused the heck out of the Internet when she posted a photo of her on a bed holding a newborn baby while surrounded by all her children.

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read The Panic Years by Nell Frizzell. Holly wants you to Georgia Love hosting Lady Startup Stories here.

Listen to The Quicky podcast on the Melissa Caddick case here.

Check out Ally Collier on No Filter here.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

